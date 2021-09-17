“Swollen Balls” Trends On Twitter As Tucker Carlson Gets Roasted For Saying Nicki Minaj Is Being Censored

No, seriously — you read that headline right. Many fans have been outraged over Trinidadian-born rapper Nicki Minaj siding with Fox News host Tucker Carlon who has been defending misleading Tweets she made about the COVID-19 vaccine. These Tweets claimed that that the COVID-19 vaccine caused impotency and swollen testicles in a friend of her cousin.

While Carlson is already in hot water over sharing white supremacist talking points on his show, his constant tirades against the vaccine (despite likely being vaccinated himself) have come under fire after he defended Minaj for the fourth straight day in a row after she shared the misleading information with her over 22.7 million followers.

Not only have several board-certified urologists pointed out that this would be impossible and that said symptoms are more likely from STDs like gonorrhea or chlamydia, but even the Trinidadian Health Minister had to comment stating that no such reported case related to the vaccine has happened within the country.

#BREAKING – Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh responds to swollen testicle claim made by Trinidad-born entertainer @NICKIMINAJ; says there is no such reported case in Trinidad & Tobago (TTT) pic.twitter.com/NNsc9EUTKP — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) September 15, 2021

With Trinidad’s current vaccinations only at around 32% of the population, he told CNC3 that her statements were actively harming efforts there to keep people save.

“[H]er tweet certainly did not help because people like her are social influencers and they do carry some sway. So it certainly didn’t help, and will make our job a little harder, which we don’t need right now.”

Now Twitter users are coming out guns blazing to roast not only Carlson, but Minaj as well with some of there responses being downright hilarious.

If your fascination with a stranger's alleged swollen balls lasts longer than 4 days, please consult a psychologist https://t.co/x0udaid19n — Derp Digler's cousin's balls are totally normal (@DiglerDerp) September 17, 2021

When your cousin's friend's babysitter's nephew opens twitter to see Swollen Balls trending. pic.twitter.com/GMnQq98rYi — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 17, 2021

"Swollen Balls" is trending, does that mean Nicki Minaj released her new single? — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) September 17, 2021

When Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend sees swollen balls trending on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/QX3aFzSmAh — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) September 17, 2021

Of course, some people were simply downright amused that “Swolen Balls” was trending on Twitter at all.

2020: Well, things can't POSSIBLY get any dumber in this country



2021: Hold my swollen balls pic.twitter.com/2GnQeXzM4v — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) September 17, 2021

Been off Twitter for four days and come back and "Swollen Balls" is trending. Aahhhh, it's good to be back. — Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) September 17, 2021

tell me why the fuck swollen balls is trending pic.twitter.com/cErARuNg11 — laura (@keppywanni) September 17, 2021

I dunno about you all, but I've really enjoyed Swollen Balls Week 2021. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) September 17, 2021

What I think of when I see Swollen Balls trending……. pic.twitter.com/6eouEDeRnP — ⚜️ Tears of Technology (@tearsoftechno) September 17, 2021

Needless to say, it doesn’t seem like Nicki Minaj nor Tucker Carlson are going to live this down any time soon.