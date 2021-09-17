“Swollen Balls” Trends On Twitter As Tucker Carlson Gets Roasted For Saying Nicki Minaj Is Being Censored
No, seriously — you read that headline right. Many fans have been outraged over Trinidadian-born rapper Nicki Minaj siding with Fox News host Tucker Carlon who has been defending misleading Tweets she made about the COVID-19 vaccine. These Tweets claimed that that the COVID-19 vaccine caused impotency and swollen testicles in a friend of her cousin.
While Carlson is already in hot water over sharing white supremacist talking points on his show, his constant tirades against the vaccine (despite likely being vaccinated himself) have come under fire after he defended Minaj for the fourth straight day in a row after she shared the misleading information with her over 22.7 million followers.
Not only have several board-certified urologists pointed out that this would be impossible and that said symptoms are more likely from STDs like gonorrhea or chlamydia, but even the Trinidadian Health Minister had to comment stating that no such reported case related to the vaccine has happened within the country.
With Trinidad’s current vaccinations only at around 32% of the population, he told CNC3 that her statements were actively harming efforts there to keep people save.
“[H]er tweet certainly did not help because people like her are social influencers and they do carry some sway. So it certainly didn’t help, and will make our job a little harder, which we don’t need right now.”
Now Twitter users are coming out guns blazing to roast not only Carlson, but Minaj as well with some of there responses being downright hilarious.
Of course, some people were simply downright amused that “Swolen Balls” was trending on Twitter at all.
Needless to say, it doesn’t seem like Nicki Minaj nor Tucker Carlson are going to live this down any time soon.