Fans Outraged As Niki Minaj Sides With Tucker Carlson Over Anti-Vax Tweets

Trinidadian-born rapper Nicki Minaj is a household name for a reason. Her hit songs like “Anaconda,” “Bang Bang,” and “Chun Swae” have topped the charts time and time again. While she’s no stranger to controversy, this time she’s in really deep.

After fans were already outraged by her claims that that the COVID-19 vaccine caused impotency and swollen testicles in an acquaintance. While several board-certified urologists disproved this being possible, it seems a famous Fox newscaster was ready to jump on board to help push this potentially misleading rhetoric.

Nicki Minaj shared a tweet showing a clip from Tucker Carlson Tonight where the titular newscaster defended parts of the statement she had previously made on Twitter and fans were extremely upset.

Breadtuber Hasan Abi specifically called her out, saying, “you know he’s a white nationalist right?” referring to Carlson’s history of sharing white supremacist talking points on his show. Nicki didn’t take this lying down, responding:

“Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party. Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit”

To which Abi responded:

tucker carlson is not only vaccinated but doesn't like black and brown immigrants coming into the country. this isn't about parties- there are plenty of racist democrats too. https://t.co/siI1jlolvo — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 15, 2021

Minaj has continued to defend herself on Twitter, retweeting several posts in support of herself while saying the following.

“You know how many US Presidents were white supremacists? Oh please. Just stay on topic. Y’all can’t do that. The topic is: asking questions is OK. but let’s make the topic: Nicki talks to white racists so that you can all sleep better tonight. Dummies”

This has lead to a lot of fans being angry at her as well as downright roasting her for supporting Carlson or even making the original Tweet at all.

With many alt-right figureheads now jumping onto the Tweet to also show support, it will be interesting to see how this affects Nicki Manaj’s career going forward.