Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Lady Gaga dressed artistically at the Gaga Chromatica Ball
Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for HBO
Category:
Celebrities
Music

Is Lady Gaga performing at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Rumor has it Lady Gaga will take the stage at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 05:51 am

Lady Gaga is currently in Paris, France, which has led to multiple fans wondering if she’ll be performing at the upcoming Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Recommended Videos

Lady Gaga is quite busy these days, with a new trailer for the upcoming Joker 2: Folie à Deux, supporting Kesha, and heading back to the studio to record a new album. On top of that, the “Paparazzi” singer is also currently in Paris, leading many fans to wonder about the reason for her stay. Is she there for a brief holiday, will she attend the upcoming Olympic Games, or is there something else?

Is Lady Gaga in the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games?

The rumors started after Lady Gaga arrived in Paris on Monday, ahead of the Olympic Games, which are set to kick off on Friday. Fans shared several videos of the “Bad Romance” star, including one of herself waving and blowing kisses to fans from a car early this week. Another fan shared a short video of the singer leaving her hotel shielded by her bodyguards while wearing a grey hoodie and trying to keep a low profile.

Even more, Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, were spotted returning to their hotel on Monday after allegedly returning from “rehearsals” for the opening ceremony. Her sightings come days after The Olympic Games’ cryptic video teasing a special guest appearance. In the clip, a person in shiny armor is getting ready, wearing the Olympic flag like a cape, which is similar to Lady Gaga’s style.

So far, Lady Gaga hasn’t been officially confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games on Friday. On top of that, another huge artist is also rumored to take the stage at the opening ceremony: Celine Dion. The iconic singer, who revealed her diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome in December 2022, promised in her documentary I Am: Celine Dion that she would try everything to come back on stage, and the Olympics could be the best platform for her highly anticipated return. Rumor has it the pair will perform a duet of Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose”.

For now lips are sealed as to what’s happening and, as far as we know, they could be there to enjoy the opening ceremony. That said, if you’re a Little Monster or a ride-or-die Dion fan, don’t miss the opening ceremony.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
Monica Coman is a freelance entertainment news writer from Romania, currently living in Spain. She has been writing entertainment pieces for over six years, her work ranging from celebrity news, TV and movie features, lists, and even automotive celebrity news. She is a huge Swiftie and Potterhead.