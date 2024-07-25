Is Lady Gaga performing at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Lady Gaga is currently in Paris, France, which has led to multiple fans wondering if she’ll be performing at the upcoming Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Lady Gaga is quite busy these days, with a new trailer for the upcoming Joker 2: Folie à Deux, supporting Kesha, and heading back to the studio to record a new album. On top of that, the “Paparazzi” singer is also currently in Paris, leading many fans to wonder about the reason for her stay. Is she there for a brief holiday, will she attend the upcoming Olympic Games, or is there something else?

Is Lady Gaga in the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games?

VIDEO: Lady Gaga waving at fans in Paris a few moments ago.



pic.twitter.com/pqehFFfZSW — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) July 22, 2024

The rumors started after Lady Gaga arrived in Paris on Monday, ahead of the Olympic Games, which are set to kick off on Friday. Fans shared several videos of the “Bad Romance” star, including one of herself waving and blowing kisses to fans from a car early this week. Another fan shared a short video of the singer leaving her hotel shielded by her bodyguards while wearing a grey hoodie and trying to keep a low profile.

Lady Gaga escaped her hotel in Paris earlier today 😅 pic.twitter.com/rXoaHvSznH — Lady Gaga Latest News (@gaga_latest) July 23, 2024

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky return discreetly to their hotel in Paris after rehearsals for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/4oKbkEPEhj — CineScoop (@Cinescoop7) July 22, 2024

Even more, Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, were spotted returning to their hotel on Monday after allegedly returning from “rehearsals” for the opening ceremony. Her sightings come days after The Olympic Games’ cryptic video teasing a special guest appearance. In the clip, a person in shiny armor is getting ready, wearing the Olympic flag like a cape, which is similar to Lady Gaga’s style.

So far, Lady Gaga hasn’t been officially confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games on Friday. On top of that, another huge artist is also rumored to take the stage at the opening ceremony: Celine Dion. The iconic singer, who revealed her diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome in December 2022, promised in her documentary I Am: Celine Dion that she would try everything to come back on stage, and the Olympics could be the best platform for her highly anticipated return. Rumor has it the pair will perform a duet of Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose”.

For now lips are sealed as to what’s happening and, as far as we know, they could be there to enjoy the opening ceremony. That said, if you’re a Little Monster or a ride-or-die Dion fan, don’t miss the opening ceremony.

