Is Celine Dion performing at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Global sensation Celine Dion is known for her powerful vocals and evocative performances. The last couple of years have been tough for the singer, who revealed in 2022 that she had been dealing with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS) for several years. Her struggles with the condition were depicted in the documentary I Am: Celine Dion, wherein she was shown having an intense seizure.

Recommended Videos

Dion’s last live performance was at her “Courage World Tour,” which began in Sept. 2019 and was supposed to conclude in Sept. 2020. In March, however, the remaining dates were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her tour was supposed to resume in 2022, but it was canceled due to health issues that weren’t detailed. Months later, Dion revealed that she had SPS.

Now, there are rumors that the Queen of Power Ballads will be making a comeback and performing live at the Paris Olympics’ Opening Ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on July 26.

Celine Dion wants to return onstage

Photo via YouTube

In April, Dion was featured in Vogue France, and in an interview, she was asked how she was doing. The singer said that she was doing well and was taking things day by day. She told the magazine that her illness will always be with her and she’s hoping for a cure in the future, but as of now, she has to learn to deal with it.

For five days of the week, Dion goes through physical and vocal therapy to regain her strength. “I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again,” she explained. As for when she’ll be back performing again, the singer said she can’t say for certain, as she has to listen to her body. However, she’s determined to entertain fans again and won’t give up on her passion.

In June, Dion talked to Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show. She was emotional when she told Kotb, “I’m going to go back onstage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands, I will.”

Will her comeback performance be at the Olympic Games?

French President Emmanuel Macron neither confirmed nor denied the rumors but said it would be “fantastic” if Dion performed. “I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony, like all our compatriots,” Macron added. He also said that he won’t reveal anything about the ceremony and what Opening Ceremony Director Thomas Jolly has in store, but said that there will be a surprise.

The rumors were further fueled when Dion was photographed as she landed in Paris on July 23 ahead of the Olympic Games. She looked well and was all smiles as she greeted her fans and signed autographs outside a hotel. According to a report from TMZ, Dion was paid $2 million to perform one song at the Olympics.

The 2024 Opening Ceremony is special, as for the first time, it will not take place inside a stadium. Instead, it will be held at the River Seine where there’s a magnificent view of the Eiffel Tower. If the rumors are true, Dion will be accomplishing her goal of performing live again, and near the Eiffel Tower at that.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy