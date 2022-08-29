Taylor Swift’s VMAs appearance wasn’t just about serving looks, with her taking the occasion to announce her next studio album and it’s fair to say fanbase are collectively losing it.

Accepting awards isn’t enough of a headline for Swift, with her acceptance speech seeing her drop info of her new album which is due out in just six weeks. Essentially, Swift has just bookmarked her place at next years’ VMAs to pick up another award, which is frankly iconic behaviour.

The fans wasted no time, and got memes ready like only Swifties can. The internet age may be the information age, but more importantly it’s a meme age. An age of instant jokes and subcultures celebrating. Many are already predicting it to be an album of the year contender, and they’ve haven’t even heard a single track off it yet.

Me when @taylorswift13 announces an album and now I’m forced to stay up until midnight. #meetmeatmidnight pic.twitter.com/KuFY4qvVLT — xgiacoppox126-Vinnie (@xgiacoppox126) August 29, 2022

Taylor swift had a drink backstage and chose: #MeetMeAtMidnight pic.twitter.com/fN4Odj76kE — mehreen (Taylor's version) (@purplescrunchi) August 29, 2022

Screaming crying throwing up and shitting on floor Taylor swift new album announcement has me in SHAMBLES pic.twitter.com/6sraNk4Esj — ‎ً (@generictwhandIe) August 29, 2022

More broadly, fans were loving Swift’s look at the VMAs, with near endless memes praising their queen for how she served on the red carpet.

taylor swift at the vmas today is actually the biggest slay of all slays pic.twitter.com/ZqXhiRorlQ — carmen 🧸 saw billie (@dontblamecarmen) August 29, 2022

Interestingly, Swift’s new album Midnights is set to release on a certain person’s birthday: Kim Kardashian. She’s absolutely out for blood. Bad blood, even. Is this extremely petty and vindictive, or beautifully petty?

TAYLOR SWIFT IS COMING FOR BLOOD!!! pic.twitter.com/EDoaElw6ta — ` (@notfancy_) August 29, 2022

The hype is so real for Midnights that Taylor Swift’s website crashed due to demand, which is no mean feat for a musician. HBO Max crashed when House of the Dragon premiered, so it could be argued Taylor Swift is bigger than House of the Dragon.

Midnights is set to release Oct. 21, 2022 at exactly midnight, because y’know, midnight motif and all.