Attending an ATEEZ concert is an exhilarating experience, and trust me, dressing the part will make it even more memorable. Indeed, merely attending will give you the opportunity to enjoy the electrifying performances of the K-pop stars. But it’s also an opportunity to show off your style and dedication, as well as immerse yourself in the fandom with other concert attendees. So whether you’re a seasoned ATINY or a newcomer, I’m here to help you look as fly as possible, while busting out your favorite moves at the next ATEEZ tour or concert.

Recommended Videos

Rule No. 1: you can never go wrong with official ATEEZ fan merch

It’s always a good idea to represent the ATINY by wearing official ATEEZ merchandise. Pair a band T-shirt or hoodie with high-waisted jeans and chunky sneakers, and you’ve scored an easy, yet super stylish look. Add a baseball cap, accessorize with ATEEZ-themed jewelry, and get yourself a light stick to complete the look. Altogether, this ensemble keeps you comfy, while still showing off your love for the group.

Streetwear vibes are a major plus

Channel ATEEZ’s bold street style with oversized hoodies or graphic tees, cargo pants, and combat boots. Layering is key, so throw on a denim or bomber jacket to double the swag. Accessorize with a beanie or bucket hat and some statement jewelry to add that extra edge. You can also switch to baggy pants and a snapback if you want a more comfortable fit. Layer this with a flannel shirt or a denim jacket, and complete the look with high-top sneakers and a chain necklace for that perfect streetwear vibe.

Vintage outfits are always a hit in the crowd

Add a retro twist to your concert attire with vintage-inspired pieces. Embrace the timeless trend with vintage tees, high-waisted shorts, and platform sneakers. High-waisted mom jeans, a band tee tucked in, and a bomber or denim jacket will also give you that cool ’90s vibe. Add a choker necklace, fanny pack, and round sunglasses to enhance the feel.

All-Black-Everything!

A monochromatic black outfit is always a safe yet stylish choice. Also, other ATINYs will appreciate your choice if you lean into the “HALA HALA” era outfits. You can opt for a sleek, all-black look: skinny jeans, a crop top or tank, and black boots or sneakers create a cohesive and edgy look that’s sure to have all eyes on you. Enhance it with silver accessories and a leather jacket for some added flair.

Meet Cute

For a softer and more adorable look, opt for pastel colors and cute accessories. K-pop is also known for its cutesy aesthetic, so don’t worry about not fitting in. You’ll look right at home with a pastel-colored pleated skirt, a cute oversized sweater, and knee-high socks. Finish up with platform sneakers or Mary Janes, and you’ll have that sweet, Kawaii-inspired aesthetic. Add a headband, some hair clips, or a beret for some extra cuteness.

Pirate royalty

Sync up with ATEEZ, the pirates of K-pop, and embrace the pirate aesthetic. Throw on some layered skirts, ruffled long sleeves, and a corset. You can also pair this with knee-high or ankle boots. Accessorize with layered necklaces, chokers, and bracelets. And to top it all off, a wide-brimmed hat will also add to the Pirate charm.

The future of K-pop!

What better way to try and get your favorite member’s attention than wearing something futuristic? You can stand out in the crowd with holographic or metallic pieces. Think shiny skirts or pants paired with a plain crop top. Reflective sneakers and a clear fanny pack can add to the futuristic vibe. Don’t forget the glitter makeup for that extra sparkle!

Denim Delight!

Denim is always a good choice for a concert, and you can find everything you’ll need in your closet. Try a denim jacket over a graphic tee, paired with denim shorts or jeans. You can also mix different shades of denim for a trendy look. Add some white sneakers and a bandana for a casual yet stylish outfit without having to break the bank.

Go the Western route!

Inspired by ATEEZ’s cowboy era, opt for a cowboy outfit that’s both comfy and trendy. You could pair some pants or shorts witha crop top and a frilly vest. Throw on your cowboy boots and don’t forget the hat. This look is perfect for comfort and style, allowing you to dance all night long. Yee-haw!

ATEEZ DIY costume

Channel your inner K-pop idol with a glam, stage-worthy outfit. Flair up the concert hall with your ATEEZ comeback-inspired outfit. There are several stage costumes to pick from. Think sequined tops, faux leather pants, and heeled boots. Don a choker or layered necklace, and don’t forget to style your hair to match the member you’re inspired by.

Final tips for your ATEEZ concert outfit

Remember: comfort is key! You’ll be on your feet for a few hours, dancing and cheering, so wear comfortable shoes and breathable fabrics. Don’t forget to prepare for the weather as well. If the concert is outdoors, check the forecast ahead so you know if you’re expecting some harsh sunshine, or light showers. Most importantly, have fun with your outfit!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy