The NCT Lucas controversy, explained

Time and time again, fans must face the harsh reality that we’ll never truly know the celebrities we support. Following the shocking announcement NCT member and K-pop idol Taeil is leaving the group due to unspecified “sexual crimes,” we’re once again reminded that we really cannot know what idols (and celebrities in general) are like behind closed doors.

This isn’t the first time an NCT member has been forced out of the group — Lucas left NCT and WayV in 2023 — but Taeil’s departure is unprecedentedly fast, likely due to the severity of his actions. Up until his removal from the group, there was no indication Taeil was involved in anything negative so NCTzens were floored when SM Entertainment announced the news.

SM has been slow (read: seemingly reluctant to part with money-making idols) to make decisions regarding idols involved in controversy in the past, as with the aforementioned Lucas. While Lucas’ alleged actions were not necessarily illegal, they painted a poor picture of the former NCT member and his behavior toward fans.

What did NCT’s Lucas do?

In August of 2021, Lucas’ alleged ex-girlfriend accused him of gaslighting her, using her to pay for luxury items and hotel stays, and cheating on her with other fans. Shortly after, more women came forward with similar allegations against Lucas. One of the women spoke of more serious allegations, accusing Lucas of coercing her into having unprotected sex while he was sexually active with other people at the same time. You can read full translations of the allegations here.

After the allegations gained traction, both Lucas and SM Entertainment released statements apologizing for Lucas’ behavior, effectively confirming the allegations as true. The company halted the promotion and release of a song Lucas was set to release with NCT member Hendery and apologized for its “poor management” of Lucas. In his statement, Lucas announced he would be suspending his personal and group activities while he reflected on his actions. Here is a translated version of his Korean statement:

This is Lucas. I sincerely apologize to those who have been hurt by my wrong behavior. If given the opportunity, I would like to convey my apology in person. I also sincerely apologize to the fans who have given me a lot of love and support. While looking at the situation the last few days, I have looked back and sincerely reflected on my past behavior. Looking back on my past actions, it was undoubtedly wrong, and it was an irresponsible act that betrayed the fans who have supported and stood by me for a long time. I would like to once again apologize to everyone who may have felt disappointed by my behavior. I will make sure this does not happen again, and I will halt all of my scheduled activities and take time to reflect. Lastly, I would like to apologize for the damage caused to my members, company staff, various collaborators, and broadcasting officials. I sincerely apologize.”

Though rumors persisted after Lucas posted videos of him practicing on his personal Instagram, he ultimately never returned to NCT or WayV. On May 9, 2023 Lucas and SM Entertainment released statements announcing his departure from the group nearly two years after his hiatus. While no longer a member of those respective groups, Lucas is still signed to SM Entertainment as a solo artist (and potentially as a member of super boy group, Super M).

Lucas uploaded a two-part documentary titled Freeze to his newly opened YouTube channel in February of 2024. In the first part, he seemingly addresses the controversy as “the incident,” and discusses the effect the scandal had on his physical and mental health. Aside from changing his “personality and thoughts,” Lucas claims he did not leave his home for six months and contemplated suicide. In a conversation with his manager, he says, “I was so sorry I wanted to die, because honestly, it was all due to me. If I hadn’t done that, none of this would have happened.” Later in the documentary, he apologizes again. “I haven’t been able to say this properly, but I am so sorry…for letting everyone down.”

In March of 2024, Lucas released the single, “Renegade,” a hip-hop style track in which Lucas bites back at “haters” who are telling “lies.” The single album peaked at number 13 on the Circle Album chart.

