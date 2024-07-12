The reign of the South Korean boy band never seems to reach its peak, as ever more bands join the already-bursting collection of beloved pop stars.

NCT isn’t the latest, but it is among the most exciting up-and-coming groups set to challenge top dogs like BTS and ATEEZ. The band was formed between 2013 and 2016, slowly collecting members and establishing their musical style. They burst onto the scene in early 2016 in spectacular fashion, dazzling audiences and earning a hefty fanbase on their very first proper foray into the public sphere.

In the years since, they’ve been edging in on the territory of K-pop’s biggest names, earning fans and followers in droves, and slowly increasing their musical output. Between all the sub-units and branching groups contained within NCT, only four separate albums have rocketed to popularity, but more are most definitely incoming; particularly considering how many members the group has to lend their talent — with more than two dozen artists collaborating, we’ll be drowning in NCT content in no time.

How many members are in NCT?

NCT is the largest K-pop group on the planet as of this article’s writing, with a whopping 26 members in total. Like a real-world manifestation of Jason Mendoza’s overflowing dance groups in The Good Place, the band is bafflingly, impossibly big — but it’s a bit more complicated than an overstuffed version of the Backstreet Boys.

NCT is actually separated into six separate sub-units, which consist of NCT U, NCT Dream, NCT 127, NCT DoJaeJung, NCT Wish, and WayV. While each sub-unit of NCT promotes themselves separately, each of the band’s four studio albums has been a collaborative effort from all 26 band members.

That’s a lot of people to keep track of, but fans are in no way disappointed at the prospect of a few extra band members to obsess over. There’s certainly no shortage there — in fact, the band has actually grown since its first days in circulation. More members may join the ever-expanding group in the future, leaving NCT fans with no shortage of names to remember — and faces to fall for.

