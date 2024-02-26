10 K-pop comebacks in 2024, confirmed

As we stride into the heart of 2024, the world of K-pop is gearing up for an electrifying wave of comebacks! Newer and older acts are returning with new music. Following last year’s impressive string of comebacks, the acts this year have some pretty huge shoes to fill. Brace yourselves as we unveil the confirmed list of K-pop acts returning this year. This lineup that will undoubtedly ignite your passion for some of the catchiest tunes, mesmerizing choreography, and the undeniable charisma of your favorite idols.

XIKERS

XIKERS is a 10-member boy group formed under KQ Entertainment. They chose their name by merging ‘x,’ symbolizing coordinates, with ‘hikers,’ signifying travelers. The group debuted in March 2023 with the EP House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing and will be making their first comeback on Mar. 8, 2024, with their third EP House of Trick: Trial And Error.

Wendy

Wendy is a member of the popular girl group Red Velvet and the K-pop supergroup, Got The Beat, which are both managed by SM Entertainment. She made her solo debut in 2021 with the EP titled Like Water and is set to make her comeback with her second EP Wish You Hell, on March 12, 2024.

X:IN

X:IN is a multinational girl group under ESCROW Entertainment. The five-member group released a pre-debut single titled “Who Am I” in March 2023, and made its debut on Apr. 11, 2023, with the album KEEPING THE FIRE. Despite a few lineup changes, the group continues to go strong. X:IN is set for a comeback with their second EP THE REAL scheduled for Feb. 25, 2024.

PLAVE

Your favorite VR K-pop boy group is having their first comeback after their debut. PLAVE is a virtual boy group with five members under VLAST. Their name is a combination of the words ‘Play’ and ‘Rêve,’ signifying their wish to create a new world in pursuit of their dreams. The group introduced themselves to the world in March 2023, with the EP Asterium, and are set to make a return on Feb. 26, 2024, with the EP ASTERIUM: 134-1.

CRAVITY

CRAVITY, a nine-member boy group under STARSHIP Entertainment, debuted in April 2020 with the EP HIDEOUT: REMEMBER WHO WE ARE. Their name signifies “Center of Gravity,” and merges the words ‘Creativity’ and ‘Gravity.’ The group was dubbed “Monster Rookies,” and are scheduled to make a comeback on Feb. 26, 2024, with their seventh EP titled EVERSHINE.

TaeYong

TaeYong is a member of the popular K-pop boy group NCT. Known for his versatile talents, TaeYong made his solo debut in June 2023 with the EP SHALALA. Before his debut, TaeYonghad released several demo singles on SoundCloud, giving fans a taste of what was to come. Fans can anticipate his much-awaited comeback with the second EP TAP on Feb. 26, 2024.

M.O.N.T

Members of the National Team, popularly known as M.O.N.T., is a three-member boy group under FM Entertainment. The group made its debut with the EP Going Up in January 2019. After the members return from mandatory military service, they will be having their comeback with their fourth EP IDGAF on Feb. 27, 2024.

Tempest

Tempest, a 7-member boy group formed by Yuehua Entertainment, debuted in March 2022 with the EP It’s Me, It’s We. Despite having a shaky start, the group went on to cop two music show wins with their second and third EPs. The group will be having a comeback with their fifth EP TEMPEST Voyage on Mar. 11, 2024.

LUN8

LUN8 is an 8-member boy group formed by FantagioEntertainment in 2023. The group debuted in June 2023 with the EP titled Continue? A few months later, some members teamed up and made a sub-unit called Lun8wave, and released the single “Playground.” LUN8 is scheduled to have its first comeback on Mar. 13, 2024. LUN8 will be returning with the second EP Buff.

J-Hope

J-Hope is a rapper, dancer, and songwriter. He is best known as a member of the immensely popular K-pop boy group BTS. J-Hope made his solo debut in July 2022 with the album Jack In the Box. While he is serving in the military, he will be making a comeback with the album Hope On the Street Vol. 1 on Mar. 29, 2024.