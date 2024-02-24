Formerly known as KQ Fellaz 2 before their debut, Xikers is the 10-member K-pop male ensemble affiliated with KQ Entertainment. The group comprises Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Hunter, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun, and Yechan. With that many stars, they’ve quickly joined the ranks of K-pop groups with the most members. On Sept. 17, 2022, they unveiled their pre-debut track, “Geek,” followed by their official debut on March 30, 2023, which saw the group introducing themselves to the music scene with the mini album titled HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing. Here is an introduction to the members of the soon-to-be iconic group.

Minjae

Kim Minjae was born on April 10, 2003, in Geumcheon-gu, South Korea. He is the main rapper, vocalist, dancer, composer, and leader of the group. Inspired by a music performance as a child, he began training to be an idol. Minjae is a former SM Entertainment trainee and was introduced as a member of KQ Fellaz 2 on Aug. 15, 2022. Altogether, he was a trainee at both SM Entertainment and KQ Entertainment for seven years before he finally debuted in Xikers.

Junmin

Park Junmin was born on May 24, 2003, in Seoul, South Korea. He is the group’s main dancer and vocalist. After a friend showed him a music video, he decided he wanted to become a singer. He was introduced as a member of KQ Fellaz 2 alongside Minjae on Aug. 15, 2022. He was a trainee for two years before Xikers’ debut.

Sumin

Choi Sumin was born on April 7, 2004, in Seoul, South Korea. He is the main rapper of the group. Although he wanted to major in Arts in school, he decided to become an idol instead. Sumin auditioned for KQ Entertainment, SM Entertainment, and The Black Label and passed all three, but chose to join KQ Entertainment. He was announced to be a member of the KQ Fellaz 2 on Aug. 16, 2022.

Jinsik

Born on July 30, 2004, in Incheon, South Korea, Ham Jinsik is the main vocalist and visual of the group. He was inspired to become an idol when he witnessed an idol singing live. Jinsik took vocal and dance lessons at IB Music Academy. He was announced as a member of KQ Fellaz 2 on Aug. 16, 2022. Being a new trainee, he was constantly nervous and concerned about adapting to the new environment.

Hyunwoo

Choi Hyunwoo was born on Dec. 4, 2004, in Gangneung, South Korea. He is the main vocalist of Xikers. Hyunwoo had always been interested in music since he was a child and participated as the main vocalist in his school band as well. He graduated from Hanlim multi art school and majored in film, specifically film creation. On Aug. 17, 2022, he was introduced as a member of KQ Fellaz 2.

Junghoon

Kim Junghoon, Xikers’ lead vocalist, was born on July 5, 2005, in Iksan, South Korea. He was drawn to music as a child when his mother would play songs and he would sing along. Junghoonwas a trainee under SM Entertainment but later joined KQ Entertainment. He was also a track athlete in school and won several medals. Junghoon was announced as a member of KQ Fellaz 2 on Aug. 17, 2022. After recently suffering a knee injury, it was announced he would be going on a temporary hiatus.

Seeun

Park Seeun was born on Aug. 17, 2005, in Daegu, South Korea. He is the vocalist, visual, and sub-rapper of Xikers. Seeun was inspired to become an idol by his intense love for music. Before joining KQ Entertainment as a trainee, he was a trainee under Pledis Entertainment. On Aug. 19, 2022, he was introduced as a member of KQ Fellaz 2.

Yujun

Born on Oct. 5, 2005, in Incheon South Korea, Jung Yujun is the sub-vocalist and visual of Xikers. While being an athlete in school, Yujun participated in talent shows, which thrilled and inspired him to become an idol. He was also known to be a great swimmer in school. Yujun was revealed as a member of KQ Fellaz 2 on August 20, 2022.

Hunter

Papungkorn Lertkiatdamrong, popularly known by his stage name Hunter, was born on Oct. 5, 2005, in Bangkok, Thailand. He is the main dancer and sub-vocalist of the group. As a child, Hunter was very athletic and engaged in different sports. At age 10, he earned both gold and bronze medals in golf. His interest in becoming an idol was sparked when he started performing on stage. Hunter was revealed as a member of KQ Fellaz 2 on Aug. 19, 2022.

Yechan

Lee Yechan was born on Oct. 21, 2005, in Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea. He is the Main dancer, rapper, vocalist, and youngest member of the group. As a child, he played instruments with his sister, which inspired him to become an idol. Yechan was a contestant on UNDER NINETEEN but was eliminated in the last episode and was unable to debut. He joined KQ Entertainment in 2019 and was revealed as a member of KQ Fellaz on Aug. 20, 2022.