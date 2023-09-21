The vault is finally unlocked: All Taylor Swift vault answers and hints

Never doubt the force of the Swifties. Taylor Swift launched a unique puzzle through Google Search to give fans a tease what the five “From the Vault” tracks would be on the upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) releasing on Oct. 27. For the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), the singer posted cryptic videos to her social media accounts showing scrambled letters that spent out the extra tracks on the re-recorded albums.
However, Swift took things to the next level by offering 89 scrambled word puzzles for the Swifties to solve, with the promise that the vault track titles would be revealed after 33 million puzzles were completed. The launch of the puzzle on Sept. 19 was a huge success, and even saw Swifties take down Google (at least the vault puzzle part), similar to their takedown of Spotify and Ticketmaster in the past.
Now that the goal of 33 million puzzles has been hit, fans were gifted the 5 vault track titles, as well as a look at the full track list of 1989 (Taylor’s Version). But what about the other 84 clues left behind? If you’re still trying to connect the dots, we’ve got you. Here’s all 89 words and phrases unscrambled, and the clues that helped Swifties get to the bottom of things.
|Clue
|Unscrambled Phrase
|A Game of Cat and Mouse
|Love
|AKA Christmas in September
|Chai sugar cookies
|“All You Had to Do Was Stay”
|– But not like this
– The palm of your hand
– They paid the price
– You were all I wanted
|And Somehow That Was Everything
|But she found herself
|Announce
|Los Angeles
|“Bad Blood”
|– She wasn’t doing anything
– Now we got problems
|Birth Date
|December thirteenth
|Birth Day
|Wednesday
|“Blank Space”
|– And I’ll write your name
– Crossword puzzle
– Darling I’m a nightmare
– Incredible things
– Magic madness heaven sin
– Nice to meet you
– Pen click
– She’s like oh my god
– So hey let’s be friends
– So it’s gonna be forever
|Blue Sweatshirt
|seagulls
|Caption
|“Got a haircut”
|“Clean”
|– I could finally breathe
– Think I am finally clean
– What you are is brave
|Coffee
|Long list of ex lovers
|Deepest Fear
|Sea urchins
|Excitedly Mingling
|Secret sessions
|First Stop
|Tokyo
|Halloween Costume
|Pegacorn
|“How You Get the Girl”
|Of kisses on cheeks
|“I Know Places”
|– Loose lips sink ships
– And we run
– And everyone was watching
|I Love You
|– Ninteen eighty-nine
– Swifties
|“I Wish You Would”
|– Elevator buttons
– Everything and nothing
|Impossible to Reason With
|Sheep
|Karma Music Video
|MCMLXXXIX
|Last Stop
|Melbourne
|Likes, jobs, whereabouts were studied intently
|taylurking
|Look At It!!!
|Yes whale
|Loudest and brightest city
|New York City
|Lucky
|Thirteen
|Makes You Clean
|Rainstorms
|“New Romantics”
|Come along with me
|No Hint
|From the Vault
|Number of Instant Films
|Sixty five
|“Out of the Woods”
|– It all seems so simple
– Like we stood a chance
– Two paper airplanes flying
– You were looking at me
|“Out of the Woods” intro
|She lost him
|Reclaimed
|Taylor’s version
|Release
|October twenty-seventh
|Santa Clause Emoji
|Swiftmas
|“Shake It Off”
|– She danced to forget him
– Can’t stop won’t stop moving
– I’m just gonna shake
|Smashing
|Golf club
|“Style”
|– Never go out of style
– Red lip classic
– With some other girl
|Sun Sign
|Sagittarius
|They Never Go Out Of Style
|Sunglasses
|“This Love”
|– In silent screams
– Timing is a funny thing
– To what you need
|“This Love (Taylor’s Version)”
|The Summer I Turned Pretty
|Track 6
|Floor eighteen
|“Welcome to New York”
|– But they never blind me
– It’s a new soundtrack
– It’s been waiting for you
|“Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”
|Glitch
|“Wonderland”
|We both went mad
|World Tour Announcement
|Sydney
|“You Are In Love”
|You’re my best friend