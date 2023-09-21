The vault is finally unlocked: All Taylor Swift vault answers and hints

Never doubt the force of the Swifties. Taylor Swift launched a unique puzzle through Google Search to give fans a tease what the five “From the Vault” tracks would be on the upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) releasing on Oct. 27. For the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), the singer posted cryptic videos to her social media accounts showing scrambled letters that spent out the extra tracks on the re-recorded albums.

However, Swift took things to the next level by offering 89 scrambled word puzzles for the Swifties to solve, with the promise that the vault track titles would be revealed after 33 million puzzles were completed. The launch of the puzzle on Sept. 19 was a huge success, and even saw Swifties take down Google (at least the vault puzzle part), similar to their takedown of Spotify and Ticketmaster in the past.

It’s a new soundtrack 🩵 Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all… pic.twitter.com/s3QrxGpXhP — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 20, 2023

Now that the goal of 33 million puzzles has been hit, fans were gifted the 5 vault track titles, as well as a look at the full track list of 1989 (Taylor’s Version). But what about the other 84 clues left behind? If you’re still trying to connect the dots, we’ve got you. Here’s all 89 words and phrases unscrambled, and the clues that helped Swifties get to the bottom of things.