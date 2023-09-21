Home Music

The vault is finally unlocked: All Taylor Swift vault answers and hints

Who knew trying to break into Taylor's vault was going to require so much spelling?!

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo via Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Never doubt the force of the Swifties. Taylor Swift launched a unique puzzle through Google Search to give fans a tease what the five “From the Vault” tracks would be on the upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) releasing on Oct. 27. For the release of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version), the singer posted cryptic videos to her social media accounts showing scrambled letters that spent out the extra tracks on the re-recorded albums.

However, Swift took things to the next level by offering 89 scrambled word puzzles for the Swifties to solve, with the promise that the vault track titles would be revealed after 33 million puzzles were completed. The launch of the puzzle on Sept. 19 was a huge success, and even saw Swifties take down Google (at least the vault puzzle part), similar to their takedown of Spotify and Ticketmaster in the past.

Now that the goal of 33 million puzzles has been hit, fans were gifted the 5 vault track titles, as well as a look at the full track list of 1989 (Taylor’s Version). But what about the other 84 clues left behind? If you’re still trying to connect the dots, we’ve got you. Here’s all 89 words and phrases unscrambled, and the clues that helped Swifties get to the bottom of things.

ClueUnscrambled Phrase
A Game of Cat and MouseLove
AKA Christmas in SeptemberChai sugar cookies
“All You Had to Do Was Stay” – But not like this
– The palm of your hand
– They paid the price
– You were all I wanted
And Somehow That Was EverythingBut she found herself
AnnounceLos Angeles
“Bad Blood”– She wasn’t doing anything
– Now we got problems
Birth DateDecember thirteenth
Birth DayWednesday
“Blank Space”– And I’ll write your name
– Crossword puzzle
– Darling I’m a nightmare
– Incredible things
– Magic madness heaven sin
– Nice to meet you
– Pen click
– She’s like oh my god
– So hey let’s be friends
– So it’s gonna be forever
Blue Sweatshirtseagulls
Caption“Got a haircut”
“Clean”– I could finally breathe
– Think I am finally clean
– What you are is brave
Coffee Long list of ex lovers
Deepest FearSea urchins
Excitedly MinglingSecret sessions
First StopTokyo
Halloween CostumePegacorn
“How You Get the Girl”Of kisses on cheeks
“I Know Places”– Loose lips sink ships
– And we run
– And everyone was watching
I Love You– Ninteen eighty-nine
– Swifties
“I Wish You Would”– Elevator buttons
– Everything and nothing
Impossible to Reason WithSheep
Karma Music VideoMCMLXXXIX
Last StopMelbourne
Likes, jobs, whereabouts were studied intentlytaylurking
Look At It!!!Yes whale
Loudest and brightest cityNew York City
LuckyThirteen
Makes You CleanRainstorms
“New Romantics” Come along with me
No HintFrom the Vault
Number of Instant FilmsSixty five
“Out of the Woods”– It all seems so simple
– Like we stood a chance
– Two paper airplanes flying
– You were looking at me
“Out of the Woods” introShe lost him
ReclaimedTaylor’s version
ReleaseOctober twenty-seventh
Santa Clause EmojiSwiftmas
“Shake It Off”– She danced to forget him
– Can’t stop won’t stop moving
– I’m just gonna shake
SmashingGolf club
“Style”– Never go out of style
– Red lip classic
– With some other girl
Sun SignSagittarius
They Never Go Out Of StyleSunglasses
“This Love” – In silent screams
– Timing is a funny thing
– To what you need
“This Love (Taylor’s Version)”The Summer I Turned Pretty
Track 6Floor eighteen
“Welcome to New York”– But they never blind me
– It’s a new soundtrack
– It’s been waiting for you
“Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)” Glitch
“Wonderland”We both went mad
World Tour AnnouncementSydney
“You Are In Love” You’re my best friend
