Coachella replaced Kanye West as the closing night headlining act of Coachella later this month after the rapper dropped out less than two weeks before the 2022 Indio, California, festival was to kick off.

According to an updated Coachella poster uploaded to the official account on Wednesday, the Weeknd will now be co-headlining with Swedish House Mafia on April 17 and 24. The EDM supergroup was first listed as guest appearances on the original lineup but has now been upgraded to full headliners.

The Coachella lineup has had a lot of finagling this year. Back in December, the festival removed Travis Scott from the bill following the tragedy at his own Astroworld Festival. The alleged reason for West’s departure is because he hadn’t been rehearsing for the production, to the point that a source told Page Six it would be “virtually impossible for him to get it together.”

“Kanye is backing out because he wants to stay out of the public eye after all the drama with Kim and Pete, he wants to get help,” added the source.