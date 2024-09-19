‘This is the best thing my eyes have ever seen’: Get ready, ’90s kids Avril Lavigne and Simple Plan are joining forces

When Avril Lavigne announced her Greatest Hits tour with Simple Plan joining her as special guests, it became the collaboration we didn’t know we needed but could not get enough of!

For those unable to attend the concerts in person, Lavigne shared a glimpse of the collaboration on Instagram, including her singing along to her hit track “Girlfriend,” while the members of Simple Plan dance in the background.

She teased the short clip on Instagram and shared her thoughts in the caption. “Some things never change from the hallways of high school to the hallways backstage @simpleplan and I hanging out here on the greatest hits tour,” she wrote. Unsurprisingly, fans have so much to say about this moment, which has transported us back to 2007.

“Millennials screaming everywhere,” a fan shared. The comment has been liked thousands of times. Another fan had similar thoughts, writing, “This is the best thing my eyes have ever seen” (and they are not wrong!

Other reactions only added to the growing excitement, exclaiming how the “Internet is not ready for this, calling it an “instant dopamine hit,” and happily acknowledging two amazing singers are joining forces to bring an iconic song to life.

Avril Lavigne and Simple Plan transport us back to our teens with epic collaboration

Then came a follow-up video: Avril Lavigne and Simple Plan band members Pierre Bouvier, Jeff Stinco, Sébastien Lefebvre, and Chuck Comeau recreating an iconic moment from her “Complicated” music video. This included a clip of her riding a skateboard. Again, fans went wild! “My inner teenage self is screaming,” a fan wrote. “Most iconic video EVER,” another shared.

A notable reaction was from the official Simple Plan Instagram account. “Who’s coming with us to crash the mall with @avrillavigne !?” they wrote, sending fans into an absolute frenzy.

The latest in the awesomeness of this collaboration is an appreciation post made by Lavigne as she wraps up her tour. The singer recently took to Instagram to share photos from her concerts, including snaps of her onstage and posing with the men from Simple Plan and Girlfriends.

Lavigne also thanked her crew for their hard work and dedication, dedicating her success to the people who made her “vision” come real and ensure this venture was a success.

Are we sad it’s all over? You bet, but not as miserable as we would be if the collaboration never happened!

