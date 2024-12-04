Top 0.001% Spotify listener meaning, explained

There’s a weirdly competitive streak to many of our modern social media sites, and it seems Spotify isn’t one to be left behind.

It’s not a social media site, to be fair, but it has certain flavors of a far more socially-centric app. In reality, Spotify is just for listening to music, but as the end of the year inches closer Spotify Wrapped creates a strangely social-adjacent opportunity for people to share their music interests.

Spotify Wrapped gives listeners a glimpse into their most-frequented songs, artists, and albums of the year, zeroing in on what your 2024 looked like from a musical standpoint. It’s a delightful way to capture the year in retrospect, examining the ups and downs of your mood, your job, and life in general through the music that accompanied your year. It’s become a trend to share your Spotify Wrapped with the world, once the information releases, so you can compare your impeccable tastes alongside those of your friends and family members.

As people start to examine their Spotify Wrapped for 2024, a small section of people are noting an interesting inclusion on their lineup. A few people fall into the top 0.001% of listeners for certain tracks or artists, and they’re not entirely sure what that means.

What does top 0.001% mean on Spotify?

Image via Spotify

If you are among the people to catch that 0.001% on your Spotify Wrapped, congratulations! You might just be a superfan.

The meaning behind that extremely small number is actually quite simple — it denotes how much time you’ve dedicated to a particular artist or track. If you’ve been absolutely bingeing Against Me! or The Happy Fits through 2024, you might find yourself leaving other fans behind, thus making you among either band’s top 0.001% of listeners.

Think of it like a video game achievement. You know how certain achievements — locating that treasure chest tucked away behind a waterfall or completing that unnecessarily hard side quest — are only conquered by a small percentage of players? The same goes for music listening. Sure, everyone listened to a ridiculous amount of Taylor Swift this year, but if you crop up among her 0.001% of fans you may be truly superhuman. That would mean you pretty much listened to TayTay non-stop across 365 days, and how you feel about that is entirely up to you.

So there you have it! If you are among a band’s top 0.001% of listeners — no, there doesn’t appear to be a smaller percentage… yet — you are one of their most loyal fans. You’ve returned to their music more than almost anyone else on the planet, across the year, and all you have to show for it is a few dozen memorized songs and a shiny proclamation on a music streaming app.

