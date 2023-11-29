The most wonderful time of the year is finally here, courtesy of Spotify itself. We’re, of course, talking about the time when music lovers worldwide can finally share their Spotify Wrapped.

In the coming days, everyone and their mother will be posting their Spotify Wrapped on social media, featuring their favorite songs and, as always, a Taylor Swift sneak that is undoubtedly bound to appear on their top artists. While the world eagerly checks their top tracks of 2023, some may wonder if last year’s Spotify Wrapped can be accessed for nostalgia. After all, who doesn’t want to hear the music they’ve been obsessed with since they were teens?

But can you watch previous years’ Spotify Wrapped?

Photo Mix from Pixabay

Long story short, yes, you can access Spotify Wrapped from 2016 onward, but with a catch. While you can revisit all the playlists from previous Spotify Wrapped moments, the stories from those years are inherently gone. Nevertheless, it’s the playlists that truly count, and you can still find them with a simple trick.

As you access your yearly wrap-up, Spotify allows you to save a playlist featuring your 100 most-listened-to tunes from that year directly to your library. These playlists will remain in your library, accessible anytime and anywhere, for as long as they’re saved.

If, however, you happened to miss Spotify Wrapped in previous years, fear not. There’s still a way to access those playlists, provided you were an active Spotify user in each of the years they came out. The links below will direct you to your web browser, granting access to the respective year’s Spotify Wrapped.

Each page will also feature several playlists containing each year’s hits, making this functionality perfect if you want to reminisce about Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” from 2016 or revisit Bad Bunny’s 2022 hit, “Tití me preguntó.” It’s the grooviest way to reflect on the past while staying connected with this year’s greatest musicians, aside from all the new features the platform recently added.

There you have it. Unfortunately, Spotify no longer allows access to the stories, but that’s a small price to pay for having the coolest playlists on the planet that you can listen to over and over again – even if we know you’ll just be playing Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on repeat.