Total Eclipse of the Heart release date, confirmed

As anticipation continues to build for the impending solar eclipse, eagle-eyed viewers all across the nation are fixating on the upcoming event and the impact it truly holds.

While awaiting for the eclipse to pass by their respective state, folks in the U.S. are interested in anything even remotely related to the solar eclipse, and anything to do with the phrase. While the majority of folks have spent their time wondering if the solar eclipse will make you go blind and how exactly to make a pair of glasses for the viewing, others have decided to take a stroll down memory lane and uncover details about a variety of tunes — one of which would be ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ by Bonnie Tyler.

So before millions around the U.S. camp out in their backyards and adhere to the much-anticipated eclipse, let’s take a look at the iconic anthem, and when exactly it first released.

When did ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ first release?

Much like with any other high-profile song released by an international performer, the unforgettable song includes two separate release dates — one for the U.K and one for the U.S. That being said, Bonnie Tyler’s memorable anthem was originally released on February 11, 1983 in the U.K., and then released in the U.S. months later on June 12, 1983. And, considering the fact, that Tyler is Welsh, it makes perfect sense as to why U.K. listeners were able to enjoy the song first.

With the ‘80s anthem going insanely viral just shortly before the real eclipse takes place, Tyler herself continues to feel honored that the song is still just as popular as it was decades ago — especially whenever a new eclipse comes around.