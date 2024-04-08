Category:
Music

Total Eclipse of the Heart release date, confirmed

Either way, it's timeless.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 09:39 am
Screengrab via YouTube / Getty Images

As anticipation continues to build for the impending solar eclipse, eagle-eyed viewers all across the nation are fixating on the upcoming event and the impact it truly holds.

Recommended Videos

While awaiting for the eclipse to pass by their respective state, folks in the U.S. are interested in anything even remotely related to the solar eclipse, and anything to do with the phrase. While the majority of folks have spent their time wondering if the solar eclipse will make you go blind and how exactly to make a pair of glasses for the viewing, others have decided to take a stroll down memory lane and uncover details about a variety of tunes — one of which would be ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ by Bonnie Tyler.

So before millions around the U.S. camp out in their backyards and adhere to the much-anticipated eclipse, let’s take a look at the iconic anthem, and when exactly it first released.

When did ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ first release?

Much like with any other high-profile song released by an international performer, the unforgettable song includes two separate release dates — one for the U.K and one for the U.S. That being said, Bonnie Tyler’s memorable anthem was originally released on February 11, 1983 in the U.K., and then released in the U.S. months later on June 12, 1983. And, considering the fact, that Tyler is Welsh, it makes perfect sense as to why U.K. listeners were able to enjoy the song first.

With the ‘80s anthem going insanely viral just shortly before the real eclipse takes place, Tyler herself continues to feel honored that the song is still just as popular as it was decades ago — especially whenever a new eclipse comes around.

related content
Read Article Was Morgan Wallen at the CMT Awards?
Category: Music
Music
Events
Events
Was Morgan Wallen at the CMT Awards?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Did Morgan Wallen get arrested?
Morgan Wallen
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Did Morgan Wallen get arrested?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 8, 2024
Read Article What happened to Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes?
Lisa Left Eye Lopes
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What happened to country singer Colt Ford?
Colt Ford
Category: Music
Music
What happened to country singer Colt Ford?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What is Suge Knight’s release date?
Marion "Suge" Knight
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What is Suge Knight’s release date?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Was Morgan Wallen at the CMT Awards?
Category: Music
Music
Events
Events
Was Morgan Wallen at the CMT Awards?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Did Morgan Wallen get arrested?
Morgan Wallen
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
Did Morgan Wallen get arrested?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 8, 2024
Read Article What happened to Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes?
Lisa Left Eye Lopes
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What happened to country singer Colt Ford?
Colt Ford
Category: Music
Music
What happened to country singer Colt Ford?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What is Suge Knight’s release date?
Marion "Suge" Knight
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What is Suge Knight’s release date?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 5, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.