Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow took the Grammys stage together in a shining — and glittery — moment that wowed audiences.

The performance came up during red carpet interviews with the artists, but their lips were sealed — encouraging viewers to tune in and watch.

Of course, their time on stage didn’t disappoint. Lil Nas X performed a medley of “Dead Right Now,” “Montero,” and “Industry Baby.” Harlow joined Lil Nas X on stage as it was time for his verse on the track, and it was electric, as always.

Lil Nas X performs “DEAD RIGHT NOW,” “MONTERO,” and “INDUSTRY BABY” with Jack Harlow at the 64th annual #Grammys.

pic.twitter.com/pLF853pB7c — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) April 4, 2022

Fans took to social media with praise of one of the performance’s iconic lines and dance moves — you know the one. By the look of those smiles on their faces, they know exactly what they’re doing.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow doing the clapping part on Jack’s verse 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GWiVgXSUot — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 ⚜️ (@lilnasxmajor) April 4, 2022

Of course, seeing the pair greet one another on the red carpet before the show was an incredible moment for fans, too.

Footage of Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow at the 2022 #GRAMMYs Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/lvpR0qYB5I — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 ⚜️ (@lilnasxmajor) April 3, 2022

The two are more than performers — they’re friends, and their talent together brought fans an enjoyable single and hopes of more to follow.

Harlow spoke about his friendship with Lil Nas X in a 2021 interview with Variety, noting that the two admired one another’s presence before working together.

“The first time we actually met was right after we made the song, but we started communicating toward the end of 2020. We just admired each other’s social-media activity, I thought he was hilarious and I loved the way he was handling the internet. So we just started chopping it up — we got cool, followed each other, typical digital shit, and then after we told a few jokes and exchanged respect, he said he had a song he wanted me on and texted it over. I was actually getting a facial when it arrived, and I played it and the lady giving me the facial was like, “Wow, that’s fire” — and I thought it was fire too, but that’s all I needed to hear. I was like, “You know what? I’mma do it.”

“Industry Baby” is a single from Lil Nas X’s album, Montero, and a fan favorite at that. That said, it did come with some controversy regarding the music video. Lil Nas X isn’t afraid to make a statement, and he had something to say with this video. It really got people talking — two of those people being Harlow and Lil Nas X themselves in this great Twitter exchange.

to the lgbtq+ community i sincerely apologize. i have failed you. i am embarrassed. i am ashamed. and i will learn from my mistakes. https://t.co/CJH6v5c8dV — MONTERO (@LilNasX) July 23, 2021

A steamy music video or not, the song is an absolute hit, and fans can’t get enough of Harlow and Lil Nas X together.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow ate this up idcidc #baby #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/F4bMGPW083 — Tee (@017Tee) April 4, 2022

if you don’t look at me like jack harlow looks at lil nas x i don’t want you pic.twitter.com/FwFpyWqx2G — 🦋 c h l o e 🦋 (@luvischlo) April 4, 2022

This idea sounds great to us — and fans worldwide. We want more Harlow and Lil Nas X.

The chemistry between lil nas x and Jack Harlow is hella good, they should do a joint mixtape lmfaoo — me season! 🇰🇪 (@evelynvwoodsen) April 4, 2022

Here’s to their performance, friendship, and hopefully that mixtape.