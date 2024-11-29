‘We don’t think we need to pay a penalty’: K-Pop’s biggest girl group since Blackpink risk entire career with industry-rocking ‘power move’

Tensions have been rising in the K-pop world — and all it took was for NewJeans, arguably South Korea’s biggest girl group right now, to turn their backs on the juggernaut conglomerate that is their parent company. Truth be told, this was a long time coming, but the tides are undeniably shifting.

For months now, we’ve been witnessing the HYBE/ADOR/Min Hee-Jin debacle, with the parent company and its subsidiary’s former CEO locked in a power struggle over NewJeans’ direction, among other disagreements and controversies. From the beginning, the group made their stance clear, aligning firmly with Min, who was an instrumental piece behind the group’s creation and success.

Following Min’s lead, who resigned on Nov. 20 following months of disputes against HYBE, NewJeans announced, in a press conference held on Thursday, that they have severed ties with ADOR, marking a definitive break from the label.

NewJeans are determined to get out of the contract that would bind them to the company for another five years

NewJeans announces they will leave ADOR at their emergency press conference:



"ADOR neither has the will nor the ability to protect NewJeans."

By terminating their contract with ADOR, NewJeans will also sever ties with HYBE before their agreement is set to expire in 2029. Instead of waiting for an injunction, the group is taking a proactive stance, forcing HYBE and ADOR to defend the validity of the contract in court. This bold move allows the members to assert their position, as some have publicly alleged workplace harassment and breaches of contract by the label.

These revelations were a focal point of their recent press conference, during which several members shared their personal experiences. “This is not the type of work ethic we respect or want to be a part of,” Hanni stated firmly, adding “Continuing to work under a company with no intention of protecting NewJeans would only harm us and our team.” She also pointed to broader mistreatment that extended beyond the members to their staff.

Haerin clarified that the group’s actions do not violate their prior agreements, despite their contract not having expired. “We don’t believe we owe a penalty because we haven’t breached the exclusive contract,” she explained. “This situation arose because HYBE violated the terms, and the responsibility lies with HYBE and ADOR.”

HANNI just clocked HYBE omg



"A company that no longer has any sincerity in the art of music, a company that only has thoughts about making money, and don't have any conscience about the negative effect they create through their non-authentic means"

Amid the upheaval, the group made it clear they intend to retain their name. “We have no intention of giving up the name NewJeans,” Hyein declared. “It holds deep meaning for us, and we will fight to reclaim the rights to it.” Danielle also made her decision clear, claiming she wants to “break away from ADOR and promote freely,” confirming that she “will proceed with the scheduled activities and advertisements that have already been agreed upon.”

Fan reactions have ranged between praise and apprehension

OMG, NewJeans just played a GENIUS move!!! They terminated first, no waiting around for an injunction!! Now ador/hybe has to prove the termination's invalid in court!! Total power move ! This is a game-changer and could totally flip the script for idols in contract disputes!!!

This undeniably bold decision from Minji, 20, Hanni, 20, Danielle, 19, Haerin, 18, and Hyein, 16, is being met with a mix of shock and admiration. “Total power move! This is a game-changer and could totally flip the script for idols in contract disputes,” said one fan.

Some, however, argue that Min Hee-Jin’s alleged conduct and controversial decisions reveal her as a self-serving executive prioritizing profit over employee well-being. Meanwhile, HYBE, no stranger to controversy, has faced similar criticisms as a corporate entity. It’s all just a big mess, frankly, and the five young women, some of them still in their teens, have unfortunately been caught in the crossfire.

these girls shouldnt even be speaking about this simply bc this isnt their battle to fight. min heejin is a fucking sick piece of shit for constantly asking them to involve themselves knowing they will because she has groomed them and now they're convinced they need her to live

Credits to Min Heejin for giving NewJeans an insanely humane contract especially under HYBE. The fact that failing to complete one simple act can lead to contract termination, does show that original ADOR were so confident that they would never harm NewJeans, it's a shame.

In response to the press conference, ADOR released a statement reasserting the validity of the group’s contract. “A unilateral claim that trust has been broken does not constitute legal grounds for termination,” the label stated. At the time of writing, no further updates have emerged regarding the group’s situation.

