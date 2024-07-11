What happened to Kid Cudi after his Coachella performance disaster?

In April, rapper Kid Cudi took the stage at the Coachella music festival in Indio, California. Included in his set list were two new songs, much to the delight of his fans. However, his set was cut short due to an injury he sustained during his pumped-up performance.

Nearing the end of his set, while doing a cover of David Guetta’s “Memories,” Cudi jumped from the stage and landed in an awkward position on the ground. The rapper was then supported by two individuals as he was led away hopping on one foot, and wasn’t able to finish the remainder of his set. A day later, Cudi took to X and said that he had broken a bone in his foot. He also thanked his fans for their well wishes.

Kid Cudi canceled his Insano tour

Kid Cudi announced his Insano tour in March, but with his recent injury, he had no choice but to cancel. In an Instagram post, Cudi expressed his disappointment and revealed that his injury was worse than he originally thought. He had broken his calcaneus – the bone that forms the heel – and he needed surgery. Cudi said the recovery period was long, and he wouldn’t be well enough to perform his best by the start date of the tour. “I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support,” he wrote. Those who have already bought tickets will be refunded, and new tour dates will be announced.

How is Kid Cudi doing today?

A few weeks after his surgery, Kid Cudi shared the progress of his recovery by posting some photos on Instagram. In one of the photos, the rapper was seen wearing a boot. He also posted the x-rays of his foot, which had a few screws. “I’m a cyborg now,” he joked. A week later, he shared another update. In the photo, he was smiling and holding two thumbs up while lying on a hospital bed. Cudi said that he had just finished a second surgery on his foot, and it was successful.

On July 7, Cudi shared his progress yet again. This time, posted a video where he was seen walking with crutches. It’s evident that he still has a long way to go, as he can only put minimal pressure on his injured foot. According to his update, this was the first time he walked since the accident, which made his mother, who filmed the video, teary-eyed. As the weeks pass, he’ll be able to add more weight to his foot until he no longer needs to use the crutches. Despite the slow recovery, Cudi’s ecstatic to see the progress. Here’s hoping he’s back on stage soon.

