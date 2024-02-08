Who does Kid Cudi play in Paramount’s ‘Knuckles’ series?

The electrifying Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is set to get a spin-off series titled Knuckles before unleashing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to the world. While Idris Elba is returning to play Sonic‘s secondary best friend and formal rival, various surprising new characters are on the roster too!

Recommended Videos

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the sequel to the first film in the franchise, familiarized fans with a notorious red anthropomorphic short-beaked echidna named Knuckles, seeking the Master Emerald to gain ultimate power and bring honor to his ancestors. This bad-tempered but humorous echidna is now becoming the hero, getting his own show.

Knuckles will follow this red spiny anteater as he trains Deputy Sheriff Wade Whipple in the ways of the Echidna warrior. It will take place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming sequel film Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2024.

The series will take place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming sequel film Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2024. Meanwhile, the upcoming series will be released in full with all six episodes premiering on April 26, 2024, exclusively on Paramount Plus.

The star of the series Idris Elba will be joined by Adam Pally as the second main character Wade, along with several recurring characters from the Police department and a few of Knuckles’ family members and friends. On April 17, 2023, it was announced that the famous rapper, singer, record producer, and actor Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi has also joined the cast of Knuckles (via Variety). So, what role is he playing?

Who does Kid Cudi play in Knuckles?

The American rapper was signed on the project to play one of the recurring characters called Agent Mason in the six-episode spin-off series. Though no background information about Cudi’s character is revealed yet, Agent Mason is believed to be an agent in the police department of Green Hills, along with Agent Willoughby, played by Ellie Taylor.

In the official trailer for Knuckles released on Feb. 8, 2024, Kid Cudi’s Agent Mason was seen squaring off against Knuckles. Thus far, his portrayal looks promising and marks his second contribution to the larger Sonic universe. For the 2022 film Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Kid Cudi recorded the only original song for the film, a single titled “Stars in the Sky.”

For those who want a taste of Cudi’s acting, the rapper has previously starred in the HBO comedy series How to Make It in America (2010), the dystopian sci-fi series Westworld (2016), and the coming-of-age drama We Are Who We Are (2020). He has also been a part of a variety of films like Goodbye World (2013), Two Night Stand (2014), Need For Speed (2014), James White (2015), and Don’t Look Up (2021)