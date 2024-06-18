What happened to Lostprophets?

In the 2000s Lostprophets was one of the biggest hard rock bands in the world, led by a sex symbol lead singer and playing to sold-out stadiums. Then it all came crashing down in the most horrifying way possible.

The band formed in 1997 Pontypridd, Wales, in the United Kingdom. Known for their alternative and hard rock, nu-metal, pop-punk, and post-grunge music, they garnered worldwide success.

Led by their dynamic frontman Ian Watkins, an adored performer known for his on-stage charisma and powerful vocals, the group comprised guitarist Lee Gaze and, later, guitarist Mike Lewis, bass guitarist Stuart Richardson, and drummer Mike Chiplin.

The band was known for its musical and lyrical range, which regularly varied from solemn and earnest to lively and borderline aggressive. The themes of their songs often expressed disappointment and disenchantment with everyday aspects of life, including friendships and relationships.

They released five studio albums, three EPs, and 18 singles. Their most successful album, 2006’s Liberation Transmission, reached number one on the Official UK Album Chart and 33 on the United States Billboard 200. Successful singles included 2004’s “Last Train Home” and “Wake Up (Make a Move)” and 2006’s “Rooftops (A Liberation Broadcast)” — all of which reached the top 20 in the United Kingdom and United States. In 2004, their song “Lucky You” was featured on the Spider-Man 2 soundtrack.

Lostprophets won several awards, including Best British Newcomer at the 2001 Kerrang! awards, Best Metal Act at the 2002 NME awards, and Best Live Act at the 2002 and 2006 Pop Factory awards.

In 2012, however, their existence abruptly stopped for one of the most shocking reasons in musical history — and that’s by no means hyperbole.

Why did Lostprophets disappear?

On December 19, 2012, as per The Independent, Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins was remanded in custody after appearing in court accused of thirteen sexual offenses against children, including conspiring to rape a one-year-old girl. Sickeningly, the woman he had conspired with was the child’s mother. Watkins had told the woman he now owned her child, and some of the texts exchanged between the pair were far too disgusting to describe here.

The other crimes Watkins was charged with committing included conspiring to engage in sexual touching with two young children, possessing, making, and distributing indecent images, and possessing what was described as “extreme” animal pornography. Again, the password found applied to his encrypted files was too vile to write here.

Before canceling the band’s forthcoming tour dates, Lostprophets’ other members posted a statement on their now-defunct official website. It told fans how they were “learning about the details of the investigation along with you” and finished, “It is a difficult time for us and our families, and we want to thank our fans for their support as we seek answers.”

Around ten months later, on October 1, 2013, the group announced their breakup “after nearly a year of coming to terms with our heartache.” The statement said that although Watkins had become challenging to work with — to the point that it was making them miserable — the band never imagined he was capable of such despicable actions.

On December 18, 2013, Watkins was sentenced to 29 years in jail plus six years on extended license. Parole would be considered after he’d served two-thirds of his sentence, assuming he behaved whilst behind bars.

During Watkins’ sentencing, Mr. Justice Royce described the case as breaking “new ground” and “plunged into new depths of depravity.”

Where are Lostprophets now?

It’s important to note that Lostprophets’ members had nothing to do with Ian Watkins’ heinous crimes. They neither took part in nor knew anything about what he was doing.

On that note, we’re happy to say they moved on from their time with their former frontman and, in 2014, formed a new band called No Devotion.

Their members are Lee Gaze and Stuart Richardson, the former Lostprophets guitarist and bass guitarist, and American vocalist Geoff Rickly, frontman of the New Jersey post-hardcore band Thursday. Past members include Mike Lewis, another former Lostprophets guitarist, keyboardist Jamie Oliver, and drummer Luke Johnson.

To date, they have released two albums — 2015’s Permanence and 2022’s No Oblivion — and six singles from the two albums.

Ian Watkins is precisely where he deserves to be: in jail. Suffice it to say, he’s not receiving special celebrity treatment while he’s there.

As reported by Rolling Stone, in August 2023, Watkins was taken hostage by three fellow inmates and stabbed multiple times. He was hospitalized, but the injuries he received were “not life threatening,” according to Sky News, and he survived the attack. Here’s hoping he remains incarcerated for a very long time.

You can check out No Devotion at their official website.

