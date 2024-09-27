Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Big Jook and associates
Screengrab via @bigjookcmg/Instagram
Category:
Music
Celebrities

What is Big Jook’s real name?

He led a violent life and met a tragic end.
Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
|

Published: Sep 27, 2024 05:32 am

In the world of hip-hop, artists often go by stage names that become as recognizable as their music. But behind these monikers are real people with real names. Take for example Big Jook, a towering figure whose name has recently made headlines, not for his music, but for his potential involvement in a scandal that threatens to bring down his career and reputation.

Recommended Videos

Big Jook’s real name was Anthony Mims. At 47 years old, he was more than just a name in the Memphis rap scene; he was a pivotal figure in the city’s hip-hop community and the older brother of renowned rapper Yo Gotti, whose birth name is Mario Mims.

Anthony “Big Jook” Mims played a significant role in the music industry, particularly within his brother’s record label, Collective Music Group (CMG). While his official title at CMG remains unclear, industry insiders suggest he was involved in talent scouting, artist management, and project promotion. His presence was a constant at label events, often seen alongside CMG artists.

What was Big Jook’s name?

Big Jook’s influence extended beyond the business side of music. He was well-respected within the local rap community, with many artists looking up to him as a mentor and friend. This admiration was evident in the outpouring of grief from CMG artists following his untimely death in Jan. 2024.

Tragically, Anthony Mims’ life was cut short in a shooting incident outside Perignon’s Restaurant and Event Center in Memphis. The shooting occurred on Jan. 13, 2024, following a funeral Mims had attended for a relative named Eric Bovan. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Mims was pronounced dead, while another victim of the shooting survived.

Recent developments have linked Big Jook to another high-profile murder case. During the trial of Justin Johnson, who stands accused of killing rapper Young Dolph in Nov. 2021, Shelby County prosecutors made an unexpected claim. They alleged that Anthony Mims had placed a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph, which ultimately led to the rapper’s death.

This revelation has cast a new light on the long-standing rivalry between CMG and Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire. While no direct connection between Yo Gotti or CMG and Dolph’s murder has been confirmed, the allegation against Big Jook has reignited speculation about the depth of this feud.

As of Sept. 2024, the investigation into Anthony Mims’ murder remains ongoing. No suspects have been identified, and the motive behind his killing is still unclear. Some speculate that his death might be connected to the ongoing rivalry between CMG and Paper Route Empire, but this remains unconfirmed.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered (WGTC) | 2 Years in the Industry Putting my linguistics degree to good use, I chronicle the debaucherous world of reality TV, championing the uncultured masses. I also like dabbling in weird facts, indie movies, and the odd political commentary. I'm here to inform and entertain. Fun Fact: In my spare time, I like to pine for my rapidly fading youth by watching 80s and 90s reruns while baking cookies. 🩷