What is Big Jook’s real name?

In the world of hip-hop, artists often go by stage names that become as recognizable as their music. But behind these monikers are real people with real names. Take for example Big Jook, a towering figure whose name has recently made headlines, not for his music, but for his potential involvement in a scandal that threatens to bring down his career and reputation.

Big Jook’s real name was Anthony Mims. At 47 years old, he was more than just a name in the Memphis rap scene; he was a pivotal figure in the city’s hip-hop community and the older brother of renowned rapper Yo Gotti, whose birth name is Mario Mims.

Anthony “Big Jook” Mims played a significant role in the music industry, particularly within his brother’s record label, Collective Music Group (CMG). While his official title at CMG remains unclear, industry insiders suggest he was involved in talent scouting, artist management, and project promotion. His presence was a constant at label events, often seen alongside CMG artists.

Cornelius Smith, one of Young Dolph’s suspected killers, says he received $500 and a letter after killing Dolph.



The letter said that if Smith and the other alleged killer, Justin “Straight Dropp” Johnson, got caught, Yo Gotti’s brother, Big Jook, who was killed this past… pic.twitter.com/2hW2O23Crt — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 23, 2024

Big Jook’s influence extended beyond the business side of music. He was well-respected within the local rap community, with many artists looking up to him as a mentor and friend. This admiration was evident in the outpouring of grief from CMG artists following his untimely death in Jan. 2024.

Tragically, Anthony Mims’ life was cut short in a shooting incident outside Perignon’s Restaurant and Event Center in Memphis. The shooting occurred on Jan. 13, 2024, following a funeral Mims had attended for a relative named Eric Bovan. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Mims was pronounced dead, while another victim of the shooting survived.

Recent developments have linked Big Jook to another high-profile murder case. During the trial of Justin Johnson, who stands accused of killing rapper Young Dolph in Nov. 2021, Shelby County prosecutors made an unexpected claim. They alleged that Anthony Mims had placed a $100,000 hit on Young Dolph, which ultimately led to the rapper’s death.

Cornelius Smith says he was promised $40,000 to carry out the hit on Young Dolph, but he only received around $800. !!! pic.twitter.com/8nbhBhZBwn — OpenChats (@bulletchats) September 23, 2024

This revelation has cast a new light on the long-standing rivalry between CMG and Young Dolph’s Paper Route Empire. While no direct connection between Yo Gotti or CMG and Dolph’s murder has been confirmed, the allegation against Big Jook has reignited speculation about the depth of this feud.

As of Sept. 2024, the investigation into Anthony Mims’ murder remains ongoing. No suspects have been identified, and the motive behind his killing is still unclear. Some speculate that his death might be connected to the ongoing rivalry between CMG and Paper Route Empire, but this remains unconfirmed.

