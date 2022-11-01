When does RM’s first solo album come out? Here’s everything we know

The BTS ARMY has something new to celebrate…again. Shortly after Jin made his official solo debut with the touching release of “The Astronaut,” Korean media outlets broke the news that RM is next up on the list. Looks like fans won’t have very long to prepare.

Earlier today, JTBC News announced that the leader of BTS will begin solo activities later this month and is currently wrapping up preparations for the release of his first solo album. The article also claimed that an official release date has been set for Nov. 25. In Korea, JTBC is a famous network, which provided some credibility to the report, despite there being no confirmation from RM’s label, BIGHIT MUSIC, at the time.

Later, Newsen reported that an unspecified source from BIGHIT MUSIC had come forward to affirm that “RM is planning to release a solo album. It’s currently in preparation.” In regards to the album’s release date, no information was confirmed. However, if everything goes according to plan, it’s likely that fans will get new music to enjoy later this month.

As we know, this won’t be the first time RM releases music outside of BTS. The rapper is well known for his mixtapes, but those are not considered solo debuts. The first, titled RM, came out in 2015, and three years later, Mono was released, securing the 26th spot on the Billboard 200 chart. These tapes gave fans a more in-depth look at the artist, as RM claimed to show different sides of himself through his solo music, which he isn’t always able to portray under the name of BTS.

As usual, fans can expect the upcoming album to be deeply personal and insightful, but that’s about all we can be sure of. For now, the BTS ARMY will have to await further details from BIGHIT MUSIC or RM himself.