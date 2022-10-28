The touching meaning behind the braille on Jin’s neck in ‘The Astronaut’ video, explained

Following J-Hope’s release of Jack in the Box and the collab song “Rush Hour,” Jin is now the second BTS member to branch out in a solo project after the band announced a break from group activities. The singer has made his solo debut with “The Astronaut,” leaving fans in a puddle of tears with the song and its music video.

This band member’s latest release hit YouTube earlier today, and the BTS ARMY wasted no time picking apart every element of the music video, in order to interpret its meaning. Among all the little details thrown in, one in particular caught the eye of the more attentive folk — the tattoo on Jin’s neck.

Taking a closer look, we can see that the tattoo is made up of tiny dots, and fans were quick to figure out that it is actually braille. As we’ve come to learn, BTS members rarely do something on a whim. Instead, they pepper their music videos with meaningful objects, gestures, imagery, and in this case, text. As it turns out, the braille on Jin’s neck spells out the word “ARMY,” the name of BTS’ loyal fanbase. This was seen by fans as an extremely sweet gesture, made even more emotional by the fact that Jin will soon be leaving to enlist in the military.

The braille tattoo is not the only nod to the BTS ARMY during the video, though. Toward the end, we also spot Jin doing a crosswords puzzle, which he fills in with the words “ARMY” and “family,” before looking into the camera with a smile. Other elements were also perceived by fans as a message directed to them, like Jin teaching a little girl how to ride a bike in the video, before going his own way. Some feel like this is symbolic of the singer having to dedicate time to his solo goals and fulfil his military duty, leaving BTS and ARMYs to fare without him for a while. Nonetheless, at the end of the video, Jin makes his way back home, to where his heart is — like he will in real life one day.

Overall, the song and music video seem to be a heartfelt love letter to the idol’s fans, who he will soon have to leave, but with the promise of a future reunion. Don’t take our word for it, though, have a look at the video above and draw your own conclusions.