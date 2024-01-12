Who are Peso Pluma’s parents?

Mixing traditional Mexican folk music, American hip-hop, and straight-up pop hooks, Peso Pluma is one of the hottest musicians to arrive in recent years. Peso Pluma likely couldn’t have gotten as far as he has without his family’s support — so, who are his parents?

Answering that question isn’t as easy as it might seem. Peso Pluma was born Emilio Kabande Laija in 1999 in Zapopan, Jalisco, near Guadalajara, Mexico, according to Billboard. As a kid, he also spent time in New York and Texas. It’s widely reported that both Peso Pluma’s parents are Mexican. His father, meanwhile, has Lebanese ancestry. Peso Pluma has also said that his interest in music was supported by his family while growing up.

But Peso Pluma’s parents’ real names have never been revealed. Otherwise, not much else is known about them. So, while they can’t be confirmed, here are some leading theories about who Peso Pluma’s parents are.

Is Peso Pluma’s mom Martha Higareda?

Although her name has never been revealed to the public, photos of Peso Pluma’s mom have been shared online by journalist Nelssie Carrillo. Whoever she is, the woman seems to maintain her own Instagram profile, claiming to be Peso Pluma’s mom, under the user name Flowers.562. Some comment she looks a bit like that Mexican actress Martha Higareda — do you see it? Meanwhile, it’s widely reported that Carrillo has shared pictures online with Peso Pluma and the woman who says she’s his mother, according to Mundo Now.

Is his dad Valentín Elizalde?

Likewise, not much is known about Peso Pluma’s dad. Some speculate his day may be the Mexican singer Valentín Elizalde, who was murdered in 2006 at the of 27. Journalist Nelssie Carrillo has shared photos online of a man who is purportedly Peso Pluma’s dad, contradicting the Elizalde theory, but no name is provided. A similar mystery surrounds Peso Pluma’s siblings. It’s unknown if he has any. TikToker Pelonoscar19 has, however, said he’s Peso Pluma’s brother.