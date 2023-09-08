Who is Peso Pluma? His real name, age, height, nationality, and more

The Mexican musician has been making waves across the globe, but who is he, and what is he all about?

When an international artist gains mainstream success, it attracts legions of new fans who are desperate to find out everything they can about their latest favorite musician. Peso Pluma, the rapper, singer, and songwriter, has now hit that level after a year that included multiple awards wins, being pulled on stage at Coachella by Becky G, and hitting number one on the Spotify global chart with his song “Ella Baila Sola” (“She Dances Alone”), which also led to him being the fifth most streamed artist in the world that week.

With such a meteoric rise, not much information is known about the singer outside of his native land yet. So who is Peso Pluma? If you want to know his real name, age, height, nationality, and more, then read ahead for our guide to everything Peso Pluma!

What is Peso Pluma’s real name and age?

Peso Pluma’s real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija. His father has Lebanese ancestry, hence the Islamic-sounding first name of Hassan. Peso Pluma translates to “heavy feather” in English, which is a fun play on words in both languages.

Peso Pluma was born on June 15, 1999, so he is currently 24 years old.

What is Peso Pluma’s nationality?

Peso Pluma is Mexican through and through. He was born in the Jalisco region of Mexico, which is also known as the birthplace of tequila and mariachi music. His mother’s family comes from the northwestern state of Sinola (made infamous by Narcos: Mexico) and his father’s from Chiapas in the South. Traditional Mexican folk music has a heavy influence on Peso Pluma’s music too.

What is Peso Pluma’s height?

Celebrity heights, especially those of males, are not exactly the easiest things to corroborate. After all, Donald Trump still claims to be a certain height and weight despite that clearly being a lie (one of his less harmful ones, at least). Most sources put him between 5 feet and 7 inches and 5 feet and 9 inches, although one source has him at what dating apps would have you believe is the average male height of six feet.

Most Spanish-language sources have him in the 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 9 range, though.