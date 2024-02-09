Who is performing with Usher at the Super Bowl?

We’re two days out from this year’s Super Bowl and the anticipation is real. There’s plenty to be excited about for this year’s game, Kansas Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers, including Travis Kelce and, of course, the halftime show. Fans are excited to see Usher perform on Sunday and we’re all hoping to hear a few classic tunes from the R&B singer, but there’s also speculation surrounding who, if anyone, Usher brings out as a surprise guest.

It’s not something that every artist does, but it’s happened plenty of times in the past, a few of the more memorable guest appearances included Sting during Shania Twain and No Doubt’s performance in 2003. A year later Janet Jackson brought out Justin Timberlake as a guest performance and we all know how that ended. More recently, Beyoncé gave fans a Destiny’s Child reunion, bringing Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams on stage.

Will there be any guest performances?

Whilst there’s no guarantee, Usher certainly seems to be dropping hints that he is indeed planning on a surprise appearance from somebody. Whilst speaking to Extra, The “Yeah!” singer spoke specifically about celebrating his past collaborations. “I’ve also collaborated with a lot of people in the process, so… there’s a celebration there.”

Who could Usher’s guest appearances be?

Of course, it wouldn’t be a very good surprise if we knew exactly who Usher is going to bring on stage on Sunday. However, we can certainly narrow it down, as it’s pretty likely that it will be someone the artist has worked with before considering the comment he made to Extra. If that’s the case then we just have to look through Usher’s discography, somewhere in there (probably) we’ll find the name of his guest.

Some names of note include Will.I.Am, Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Pitbull, and Justin Bieber. If I were to take a guess, I would put my money on it being Alicia Keys, but that’s literally just my gut feeling. We know that Beyoncé has already done two Super Bowl halftime shows, and while that doesn’t rule her out, it certainly makes it a little less likely. Both Justin Bieber and Will.I.Am have been quiet for a while so they’re not a likely pick either. It could be Pitbull, he’s currently on tour and is supposed to be performing in Austin the day before, but he could still drop by.

Of course, there are other possibilities, like Ludacris and Lil Jon, who featured in one of Usher’s most well known hits, “Yeah!” The song wouldn’t sound the same without them. We could also see Jungkook of BTS fame appear as a guest, considering Usher’s new album features a remix of the singer’s song. It would mark the first time in history a K-Pop star has performed at the Super Bowl.

So those are just a few of the more likely possibilities from Usher’s past collabs, we won’t know much more until Usher performs on Sunday, but whoever comes out, it’s sure to be a good show.