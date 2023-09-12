Who owns Kidz Bop?

If you have seen the memes online, were a child in the 2000s (or the parent of one), or just simply pay attention to pop culture, you’ve probably heard of Kidz Bop. The musical group with a rotating cast of children covering popular music has been around since 2001. It initially gained popularity amongst parents looking for alternatives to profane and suggestive pop songs. Since then, it has become even more notable for teens and young adults mocking the group online.

With a group that is so well known both online and in real life, it’s surprising that most people don’t know who owns them. The owner is not anything surprising or salacious, but it’s still good to be informed of the entities behind groups in popular culture like Kidz Bop.

Who are the founders of Kidz Bop?

There are two people responsible for founding the Kidz Bop music group and its tagline, “Today’s Biggest Hits Sung By Kids For Kids.” In 2000, Cliff Chenfield and Craig Balsam continued their already 10 years of working together by thinking up a new project. They collaborated to come up with the idea of Kidz Bop, before releasing the first album at the end of 2001 in October. From there, the two helped the Kidz Bop group release numerous albums all the way up to the present.

What company owns Kidz Bop?

Kidz Bop is not a company itself, but rather a music group owned and managed by a larger company. The company that owns Kidz Bop is called Razor & Tie, also sometimes simply referred to as RT or R&T. Razor & Tie was founded in 1990 by Balsam and Chenfield, the same creators of the Kidz Bop group. While they initially started doing cover and compilation albums for their label, they have made a concerted effort to expand their horizons. In 2018, Razor & Tie became an imprint (a publishing subsidiary) of Fearless Records.