Who was Oasis’s first drummer? Answered

If you’re reading this, you’re likely one of the hundreds of thousands – or maybe even millions – of Oasis fans hoping to score tickets for their Live ’25 UK and Ireland tour. The phenomenal demand for tickets comes after the band’s shock reunion, 15 years on from a titanic brotherly feud between leads Noel and Liam Gallagher seemingly broke up the iconic Britpop group for good.

Recommended Videos

Pre-registration for the sale asks users to choose the name of the band’s first drummer to gain access to the sale on Saturday morning, a move likely made to deter bots from accessing and scalping tickets, but if you’re not an Oasis expert, we’ve got you covered.

So who was Oasis’s first drummer?

The first drummer to officially play for Oasis was Anthony “Tony” McCarroll, a member of the English rock group from 1991 to 1995. McCarroll played drums on the band’s first album, Definitely Maybe (1994), before departing the band after prolonged tensions with the Gallagher brothers.

McCaroll was said to be kicked out of the band during a tumultuous recording of the song “Half the World Away”, and subsequently sued the band for royalties from their five-album deal, earning half a million pounds in a 1999 settlement.

It is not known whether other former members will be joining Liam and Noel on tour next year, but by all accounts, Tony is unlikely to make a comeback, having never made amends with his former bandmates – but if Noel and Liam could do it, surely there’s hope for anyone?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy