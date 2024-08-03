Why did Aerosmith break up?

Known for their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, Aerosmith nearly faced extinction after a complicated split in the late 1970s. The reason for the break up couldn’t be more unconventional: A glass of milk.

Aerosmith’s story kicked off in 1970 when a group of music-loving misfits crossed paths in Boston. Steven Tyler, a drummer and backup singer from a band called Chain Reaction, bumped into Joe Perry and Tom Hamilton from Jam Band. Add Joey Kramer, who knew Tyler from their Yonkers days, and Brad Whitford on rhythm guitar, and boom – Aerosmith was born.

The band hit the Boston club scene hard, playing gig after gig, fine-tuning their sound and stage presence. Their big break came in ’72 when managers David Krebs and Steve Leber took a chance on them. In a move that would change everything, they invited Clive Davis, the big cheese at Columbia Records, to check out Aerosmith at Max’s Kansas City in New York. Davis signed them on the spot for a cool $125,000 – not too shabby for a bunch of unknowns.

Aerosmith’s first album hit the shelves in ’73, and while it didn’t exactly set the world on fire, it had a little gem called “Dream On.” After that, they hit the road hard, winning over fans one sweaty, electrifying show at a time. By the time “Toys in the Attic” dropped in ’75, Aerosmith was ready for the big leagues. Sadly, their hard-earned success would fuel dissent within the band until a glass of milk led to the split that almost doomed Aerosmith into oblivion.

The 1979 Aerosmith split: A glass of milk and rock ‘n’ roll drama

The glass of milk incident stands as a pivotal moment in Aerosmith’s tumultuous history, serving as the catalyst for a significant breakup within the band in 1979. This seemingly trivial event unfolded backstage at Cleveland Municipal Stadium during the 1979 World Series of Rock concert, where Aerosmith shared the bill with other major acts like AC/DC, Journey, Ted Nugent, and Thin Lizzy.

The confrontation began as an argument between two of the band members’ wives: Elyssa Jerret, Joe Perry’s wife at the time, and Terry Cohen, Tom Hamilton’s wife. According to accounts, Terry made a remark to Elyssa that was perceived as insulting. In response, Elyssa threw a glass of milk at Terry, escalating the situation from a verbal disagreement to a physical altercation.

What started as a dispute between the wives quickly drew in the band members themselves. The argument became loud and physical, with reports of yelling and even hair-pulling. Steven Tyler got involved and told Joe Perry to “control his woman,” leading to a heated exchange between the two musicians. This confrontation culminated in Perry suggesting he should leave the band, a threat that would soon become a reality. That very night, July 28, 1979, Joe Perry quit Aerosmith. Tyler later reflected on the incident with a mix of disbelief and regret, saying, “We split up over a glass of spilled milk – can you believe it?”

This event marked the beginning of a five-year split between Perry and the rest of Aerosmith, a period that would prove challenging for both parties. To make matters worse, Tyler collapsed on stage during a show in Portland, Maine, in 1980, unable to continue the performance. Then, in 1981, Brad Whitford also quit the band.

While the milk incident was the immediate trigger, Perry later stated that the breakup was inevitable due to ongoing tensions. The milk incident, while seemingly trivial, was symptomatic of larger problems within Aerosmith. The band was struggling with heavy substance abuse, creative tensions, and frustrations over their musical direction. The pressure of constant touring and recording had taken its toll on the band members’ relationships, creating a powder keg of emotions that needed only a small spark to ignite.

Despite these setbacks, a glimmer of hope emerged in 1984. On Feb. 14, Perry and Whitford attended an Aerosmith show at Boston’s Orpheum Theater. This encounter sparked discussions about reuniting the original lineup. After months of negotiations and reconciliations, the classic Aerosmith lineup officially reunited later in 1984. This reunion marked a turning point for the band, setting the stage for their remarkable comeback in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Aerosmith’s ability to overcome their breakup and reunite has become integral to their legacy. However, recent news has brought a bittersweet end to Aerosmith’s touring career. In August 2024, the band announced their retirement from touring due to Tyler’s ongoing vocal injury. While this doesn’t constitute a breakup in the traditional sense, it marks the end of an era for live Aerosmith performances.

