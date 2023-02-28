Why did Rocky leave K-pop group ASTRO?

AROHAs have been left devastated by the news that Rocky is leaving the K-pop group ASTRO, of which he’s been a member since the band’s debut in 2016. The Korean singer announced his departure through a letter posted on Tuesday to the group’s fancafe — an exclusive forum for K-Pop idols to communicate with their fans.

The reason behind Rocky’s departure from the group doesn’t seem to be related to problems within ASTRO, but more so because of the disagreements between the artist and the band’s label Fantagio. With the exception of MJ, who is currently completing his mandatory military service, all remaining five members of ASTRO had been in negotiations with Fantagio over the past few days thanks to their contracts nearing their expiration dates.

Unlike Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, and Sanha, who all renewed their contracts with Fantagio, Rocky decided to go his own way, making him a free agent within the K-pop industry — probably not for long, as he will likely sign with a new label soon. Rocky’s aspirations didn’t align with what Fantagio planned for his career going forward, so the idol chose not to renew.

In his letter, Rocky stated that “the time promoting as ASTRO’s Rocky was very precious to [him]” — a sentiment he echoed in his recent Instagram post where he reassured fans that he still feels like a member of the group.

Rocky first joined the label 14 years ago and will likely embark on a solo career in the next chapter of his career. Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, and Sanha will continue on as ASTRO under the label, and MJ’s contract with Fantagio will be negotiated when he finishes his conscription. The label has said it will continue to support ASTRO in its new “5-member configuration.”

ASTRO celebrated its 7th anniversary just five days ago — a timeline that has become symbolic in the K-pop world as it is unfortunately the duration after which many groups start to crumble and disband. So far, it looks like the band will continue on without Rocky, but there’s no telling if this is just the first crack in the glass.