All Astro k-pop members, ages, and birthdays

Astro is a six-member K-pop boy group that debuted under Fantagio Entertainment in February 2016. The group debuted with the EP Spring Up and the lead single “Hide & Seek”, both of which earned them significant recognition as one of the best new K-pop groups of 2016. The members of Astro are: MJ, Eunwoo, Rocky, Moonbin, JinJin, and Sanha. The group has two subunits: Moonbin & Sanha, and JinJin & Rocky.

Before their debut, they were known as iTeen Boys as they were part of the rookie development training program called Fantagio iTeen. Astro has starred in the web drama To Be Continued, and had their own reality show titled Astro OK, Ready. As a group, Astro has been nominated for and won several major awards including Asia Artist Awards and Golden Disc Awards.

Here are all the members of K-pop boy group Astro, as well as some more details about the swoon-worthy idols.

MJ

Kim Myung Jun, popularly known as MJ, was born on March 5, 1994. He is a 28-year-old singer, model, and actor and stands at 175cm (five ft., nine in.) tall. MJ had auditioned for JYP Entertainment several times but was rejected. He eventually gave up on JYP Entertainment in 2012 and began auditioning for Fantagio Entertainment, which signed him on as a trainee the following year. MJ was a trainee for three years before he made his official debut as a member of Astro. He joined a trot idol group named Super Five in 2020 and made his solo debut in 2021 with the single “Get Set Yo”. MJ enlisted to serve his mandatory military service on May 9, 2022.

JinJin

Park Jin Woo, also known as JinJin, is a 26-year-old idol and was born on March 15, 1996. He is a singer/songwriter, rapper, composer, dancer, model, and leader of the group. He stands at 174cm (five ft., nine in.) tall. JinJin graduated from Hanlim Multi Art School and attended NY Dance Academy. His interest in street dance began when he was in high school and he went on to win various dance competitions. In 2013, JinJin auditioned at Fantagio and was accepted into the entertainment agency. He was a trainee for three years before his debut with Astro. Along with Rocky, JinJin debuted as a subunit in 2022 and released the EP Restore.

Cha Eunwoo

Lee Dongmin, popularly known as Cha Eunwoo, was born on March 30, 1997. He is 25 years old and 183cm (six feet) tall. He is a singer, actor, and model. Eunwoo was cast at his middle school festival by a Fantagio casting director and later joined the agency in 2012. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the Korean emotional drama, My Brilliant Life. Eunwoo graduated from Hanlim Multi Arts School in 2016 and is currently majoring in performing arts at Sungkyunkwan University. He has starred in some hit Korean dramas including Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian, and True Beauty.

Moonbin

Moon Bin was born on Jan. 26, 1998 and is 182cm (six feet) tall. He is a singer, dancer, actor, and model. Moonbin debuted as a child model in 2004 and joined Fantagio Entertainment in 2008, training for seven years before debuting as a member of Astro. Moonbin landed his first acting role in the 2009 Korean drama Boys Over Flowers. He graduated from Hanlim Multi Arts School and majored in Practical Music. He and fellow Astro member Sanha debuted as a subunit in 2020 with the EP In-Out.

Rocky

Park Min Hyuk, known by his stage name Rocky, was born on Feb. 25, 1999. The 23-year-old idol is 176cm (five ft., nine in.) tall. He is a singer/songwriter, rapper, dancer, and actor. Rocky joined Fantagio Entertainment in 2010 and participated in Korea’s Got Talent the following year. He was a trainee for six years before his Astro debut, and graduated from Hanlim Multi Arts School in 2018. Rocky won his first Best Actor award for his role in the web drama Broke Rookie Star. He is in a subunit with fellow member JinJin.

Sanha

Yoon San Ha, better known as Sanha, was born on March 21, 2000 and is 22 years old. He is a singer, actor, and model. Though the maknae of the group, he is the tallest member, standing at 185cm (six ft., one in.) tall. In 2013, Sanha auditioned to join Fantagio Entertainment at the Fantagio iTeen Audition and passed. He was a trainee for three years before Astro’s debut. In 2019, Sanha graduated from Hanlim Multi Arts School. He made his theatre debut in 2021 in the play Altar Boyz. Sanha is in a subunit with fellow member Moonbin.