Why did the Jane’s Addiction concert end abruptly? Perry Farrell suddenly attacking Dave Navarro, explained

In August 2024, rock band Jane’s Addiction kicked off their “Imminent Redemption” tour, a reunion tour with Perry Farrell (vocals), Dave Navarro (guitar), Eric Avery (bass), and Stephen Perkins (drums) performing as a band again after almost 15 years.

Jane’s Addiction was originally formed back in 1985 in California, but after releasing two studio albums, Nothing’s Shocking (1988) and Ritual de lo Habitual (1990), the band decided to part ways. There were a few speculations about why the band broke up, but in a 2018 interview with Guitar World, Farrell and Navarro shared their insights about what happened. Farrell felt like he was no longer able to express his ideas freely, while Navarro pointed out that drug use was a contributing factor as well. “In those days, we were hitting speedballs really hard,” Farrell said. There were tensions within the group that were never talked about, which led to Jane’s Addiction’s demise.

There were several reunions and two albums in the years after, but it was never with all the four members involved. It wasn’t until early 2024 that Farrell, Navarro, Avery, and Perkins worked together again to release a song titled “Imminent Redemption.” The band released a statement that read, “It is different this time. To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. ‘Imminent Redemption’ is only the beginning.”

Tension among band members

Jane’s Addiction was performing in Boston’s Leader Bank Pavilion for the “Imminent Redemption” tour when Farrell, toward the end of the song “Ocean Size,” shoved Navarro aggressively with his shoulder. He then got into Navarro’s face and the two exchanged words while Navarro held one hand out to keep Farrell away from him. Farrell attempted a jab at the guitarist before people from the crew entered the stage to intervene, and the lights dimmed as Farrell was being forcefully escorted away from the stage by several people.

The band had a few more songs left on the setlist, but the show was cut short due to the altercation. Jane’s Addiction canceled the next night’s concert in Bridgeport and assured fans that they would be reimbursed for their tickets. They also stated they were apologetic “for the events that unfolded,” but no other details were provided.

Farrell’s wife, Etty, explained the following day via Instagram and stated there had “been a lot of tension and animosity between the members.” Her husband had been frustrated that “the stage volume had been extremely loud and his voice was being drowned out by the band.” A few days before the incident, Farrell told the audience at the band’s New York concert that he was having vocal issues.

Etty confirmed that the vocalist was still having trouble on the night of the incident, as he was suffering from a sore throat and tinnitus — a ringing or buzzing in the ears — and was “screaming just to be heard.” Farrell lost his cool when some of the people in the audience were complaining that the band was too loud and they couldn’t hear him. That was when he reached his boiling point and went off on Navarro, Etty claimed in an Instagram post. She added that Farrell broke down and cried after the incident.

The “Imminent Redemption” tour has several more shows scheduled before concluding on Oct. 16 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

