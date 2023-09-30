Larry Mullen has been with the band since its inception in 1976, but he'll be missing for an upcoming residency.

U2 remains one of today’s biggest rock groups, stretching back to its origins in 1976. Known for socially aware songs such as “Sunday, Bloody Sunday,” the Irish group is the subject of an upcoming musical biopic and shows no signs of slowing down. At the tail-end of 2023, U2 will be starting their artist-in-residence in Las Vegas at a historic venue, The Sphere.

While the group retains most of their original members, one of them will be visibly absent for the residency. Larry Mullen, who has been drumming with the band since their inception, will be abstaining from the 2023 tour. During the Las Vegas shows at The Sphere, Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg will perform in Mullen’s stead.

“[Mullen is] very much behind the idea of us going on stage with Bram,” bassist Adam Clayton told RTE Radio 1 (via Irish Mirror). “I’m sure for Larry it’s a difficult moment to know that your band are going on stage and you’re not with them.” Mullen had to drop out of U2’s Las Vegas tour because of health issues, which have been cause for concern for some time.

Larry Mullen had to step away for his health

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Eventually, decades of non-stop drumming take its toll. Mullen has had such a prolific career with a consistent and popular band that — while he has kept many of the details to himself — has admitted needing to take some time to himself to recover from wear and tear.

Mullen recently went into surgery for his injuries and still recorded U2’s newest single, “Atomic City.” According to NME, the band recalled that the drummer was in top form for the recording session. However, he is unable to perform on such an immersive tour. During his interview with The Washington Post’s Geoff Edgers, Mullen confessed that after some time and consideration, he realized how much his lifestyle had impacted him.

Another Larry quote: “I have lots of bits falling off, elbows, knees, necks, and so during Covid, when we weren't playing, I got a chance to have a look at some of these things. So there's some damage along the way." — Geoff Edgers (@geoffedgers) November 29, 2022

Edgers also quoted Mullen stating he wanted to take the time to recuperate so he could join the band at a later time. This would not be the dissolution of U2, just a temporary setback.

“So I’d like to take some time, which I will do to get myself healed. And I really enjoy playing and I enjoy the process of playing and being in the company of creative people. I enjoy that. I don’t care if that’s big or small. It’s a bit like the sprout looking for water.”

As it stands now, Mullen is unable to join the tour, but this has been an amicable decision that will surely result in the entirety of the band reuniting in full at a later date. For now, fans are enjoying the Las Vegas experience as U2 puts on a fully visual show of a lifetime.