‘You should dissolve the lip filler’: George Santos’ tone-deaf reaction to Justin Timberlake’s DWI is giving a cringey mix of mean girl and clown

Don't throw stones in glass houses, babe.
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 04:47 am

In the latest of George Santos‘ video posts (that feel a bit like Cameos that nobody paid for), he flaps his pillowy pout to spew a lukewarm serving of sass to aging pop star Justin Timberlake, who was recently arrested for a DWI after “one martini” (sure Justin…).

If you ever wanted to know what the Valley Girl edition of ChatGPT sounded like, here you go:

“All of you coming into the east end of Long Island this season, remember, we don’t need to hear what you did, we already heard it from him, y’know, the cop guy, so you can cry me a river, but you’re not bringing sexy back, let me tell you, bye bye byeeeee.”

Thanks for your contribution to the cultural discourse, babe.

Replies to his post are quick to take cheap shots at his very cheap-looking-yet-pricy surgeries, with one user begging him to “dissolve the lip filler“. Another quickly points out that people in glasshouses probably shouldn’t be throwing rocks around, saying “You have your own crimes to worry about diva!”

Earlier this year, Timberlake released a new album, “Everything I Thought It Was”, and is currently touring. The arresting officer, who is too young to know who Timberlake is, probably has no clue as to the grave repercussions of issuing this DWI, even after Timberlake said on the scene, “this is going to ruin the tour”.

Don’t worry Justin, if this means the tour doesn’t work out, maybe you can ask Santos to help set you up on OnlyFans?

