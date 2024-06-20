I don’t know how to tell you this, but George Santos has an OnlyFans

From Donald Trump allegedly falling asleep and farting in court to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene basing arguments on fake eyelashes, politicians going rogue never fails to absolutely shock us. But George Santos actually making an OnlyFans account? Well, that one takes the cake.

Trust me, I wish I were lying, but the facts are the facts in this utter whirlwind of a situation. As of yesterday, the former New York representative announced on X that he now holds a platform on OnlyFans as a way to continue connecting with his followers — if there even are still any left out there. Then again, with his Cameo career thriving over the last few months, it comes as a surprise that Santos would need another avenue for revenue. When your entire party turns on you for your disastrous behavior and criminal activity, however, I guess you need to pay for the groceries somehow.

The moment you've all been waiting for!



Only on #OnlyFans will you get the full behind the scenes access to everything I'm working on.



see ya all there! https://t.co/vYviMechYB — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) June 19, 2024

Speaking of disastrous behavior, folks will do well to remember that Santos was expelled from Congress last year due to fraud and a whole cauldron of inconsistent lies. When the political figure laid out his future agenda for the world to see, however, perhaps nobody expected that he would take a total plunge into the OF realm — and yet, here we are.

Despite being expelled, Santos has had the opportunity to make several appearances in the media and D.C. since last year, so it makes sense why he strongly believes that he’s still a relevant personality who’s owed a token of attention. All that being said, we don’t exactly know how far his OF journey will go or how successful it will prove to be, but charging $30 a month in this economy? Sickening.

What’s next? Marjorie Taylor Greene creating a Christian Mingle account?

