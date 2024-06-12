George Santos
National joke George Santos reveals what he will spend the rest of his life doing, and strangely it’s not Cameo

He takes 'do-nothing' to a whole new level.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 12:28 pm

George Santos, sweaty mess that he is, seems determined to keep at least one foot in the public eye. Not as a Congressperson, since he was expelled from that position in December of 2023, but as a fringe political figure with exactly zero sense left in his skull.

In that area, at least, Santos is an expert. He’s been a do-nothing-but-whine politician since his first days flirting with the position, and he’s maintained the exact same slimy, egomaniacal energy outside the halls of Congress. These days, he’s better known for his drag work over on Cameo than for any actual work as a Representative, but he’s working hard to fool the country into thinking he’s still relevant.

His latest attempt to cling to that brief dream of significance exists purely online, where Santos toots his own horn on a daily basis to a vacant audience. He’s currently working to stir up interest by outlining his plans for “the rest of [his] life,” which, shockingly, doesn’t include more appearances as Kitara, his drag persona.

Instead, he intends to target a list of “the people who will back stab [sic] Trump much like they back stabbed [sic] me.” He’s unilaterally decided which politicians need to be removed from office, and he’s officially dedicating his entire existence to ousting them. Considering he wields exactly as much power as a single scuttling cockroach — and a personality to match — he likely won’t get far, but that won’t stop Santos from pretending.

Included in the same tweet in which he outlined his plans for the next 50 years, Santos listed every politician he takes issue with, along with the state they represent. More than 100 representatives made his unhinged list, with recognizable names such as Mike Pence tossed idly in alongside a huge number of Republicans scattered across the states.

It’s an absurd claim, coming from someone with exactly zero political sway, but Santos is following a tried-and-true formula laid down by the likes of his Cheeto-colored leader. It’s worked for Trump for nearly a decade now, but it won’t work for Santos because, try as he might, even his slimy mimicry of Trump falls short.

Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.