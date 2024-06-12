National joke George Santos reveals what he will spend the rest of his life doing, and strangely it’s not Cameo

George Santos, sweaty mess that he is, seems determined to keep at least one foot in the public eye. Not as a Congressperson, since he was expelled from that position in December of 2023, but as a fringe political figure with exactly zero sense left in his skull.

Recommended Videos

In that area, at least, Santos is an expert. He’s been a do-nothing-but-whine politician since his first days flirting with the position, and he’s maintained the exact same slimy, egomaniacal energy outside the halls of Congress. These days, he’s better known for his drag work over on Cameo than for any actual work as a Representative, but he’s working hard to fool the country into thinking he’s still relevant.

His latest attempt to cling to that brief dream of significance exists purely online, where Santos toots his own horn on a daily basis to a vacant audience. He’s currently working to stir up interest by outlining his plans for “the rest of [his] life,” which, shockingly, doesn’t include more appearances as Kitara, his drag persona.

Instead, he intends to target a list of “the people who will back stab [sic] Trump much like they back stabbed [sic] me.” He’s unilaterally decided which politicians need to be removed from office, and he’s officially dedicating his entire existence to ousting them. Considering he wields exactly as much power as a single scuttling cockroach — and a personality to match — he likely won’t get far, but that won’t stop Santos from pretending.

These are the people who will back stab Trump much like they back stabbed me.



These are the “republicans” who do NOT believe in due process…



Brace yourselves because if your rep is on this list, Trump and America are in trouble!



I will spend the rest of my life working to… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) June 7, 2024

Included in the same tweet in which he outlined his plans for the next 50 years, Santos listed every politician he takes issue with, along with the state they represent. More than 100 representatives made his unhinged list, with recognizable names such as Mike Pence tossed idly in alongside a huge number of Republicans scattered across the states.

It’s an absurd claim, coming from someone with exactly zero political sway, but Santos is following a tried-and-true formula laid down by the likes of his Cheeto-colored leader. It’s worked for Trump for nearly a decade now, but it won’t work for Santos because, try as he might, even his slimy mimicry of Trump falls short.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy