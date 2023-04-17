George Santos announces 2024 re-election campaign: ‘This is about TAKING BACK our country’

Today marks Republican Congressman George Santos’ 100th day in office, which is 100 more days than his prophesied expiry date. In case you hoped the controversial candidate would resign before ever getting the chance to take a stab at another 100 days, the 34-year-old spinner of yarns announced today that he plans to run for re-election in 2024. Big whoop.

On his official congressional Twitter account, Santos states that he is “proudly” announcing his re-election bid for New York’s 3rd congressional district. Rubbing salt in the wound, he then goes on to add that “This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York.”

🚨ANNOUNCEMENT: I am proudly announcing my bid for re-election for #NY03. This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York.🇺🇸



To support donate here:👇🏽https://t.co/BH2nGK54vp pic.twitter.com/LGJdPcsyP6 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) April 17, 2023

Santos’ time in office has been marred by one categorically false statement after the next, from his ancestry and his resume to his crimes and drag queen persona. The openly gay Republican has repeatedly denied the allegations of exaggerations and fabrications, so much so that he apparently couldn’t care less that both sides of the aisle have called for his resignation.

One of his more recent exaggerations (if we can call it that) saw him claim to be a 13-year-old business mogul in an interview with Fox, which had more to do with his inability to calculate proper math on the spot than actually being a mogul of any business.

Santos’ predilection for lies has become the foundation upon which the Republican party has stood in recent years i.e. since Trump took office. He is just one of many far-right GOP officials to pedal disinformation. Don’t believe us? Allow us to point you in the direction of MAGA-adored conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene.