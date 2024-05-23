Sydney Sweeney is outperforming Sydney Sweeney on Netflix’s Top 10 and that is completely unacceptable

Without a shadow of doubt, Sydney Sweeney is the truth and the moment right now. After first capturing everyone’s attention on Euphoria, the actress has since gone on to prove her chops in films like Reality and Immaculate, as well as Max’s The White Lotus, which has been drowning in awards since it first premiered in 2021.

Recommended Videos

But Max isn’t the only streaming service that seems to have crowned the actress as their queen; Netflix has become something of a prime destination for Sweeney-adjacent material in its own right. In the big red N’s case, however, that situation is a touch more depressing than it should be.

Photo via Sony Pictures

Indeed, as if it wasn’t enough for Madame Web to fly higher on the streaming charts than the likes of Shrek, we’ve all gone right ahead and made sure that this abhorrent scar on the concept of cinema, the reputation of Sony Pictures, and Sweeney’s career has kept its place near the top. You know what other Sony movie starring Sydney Sweeney is on Netflix and should absolutely be there instead? Anyone But You, which boasts a ninth-place finish on today’s film charts in the United States compared to Madame Web‘s second-highest spot.

Of all the scenarios in which Sydney Sweeney could overtake Sydney Sweeney on the Netflix charts, this might be the least-acceptable one of all; how could we be so irresponsible as to spend more time with such a cynically-edited act of superhero self-sabotage, than a humble rom-com that has more than enough genuine merits to have earned its success at the box office?

We need to do better, folks; if not for ourselves, then for Sydney.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more