George Santos has no bottom as his latest claim has him leaving his company at the age of 13

It seems like just yesterday most people outside of a small sliver of New York had never heard of George Santos. Some may have mistaken Anthony Devolder for a little-known Harry Potter villain. Others might have heard of aspiring drag performer Kitara Ravache, but only because of her mediocre blowout. Now, Santos, the Republican congressman who has gone by all the aforementioned names and who theoretically represents the third congressional district of the state of New York, is known the world over for doing one thing extremely well (or, at least, often) — lying.



The most recent documentation of one of Santos’ blatant untruths is a clip of him circulating on social media in which he claims that in 2001, he made a daring career move to found the Devolder Organization:



“Devolder Organization was founded in 2001, when I stepped away from my previous employment, and I decided to go on my own to do exactly what I did for other companies for years which is capital introduction relationship management.”

If true, that would have been quite a feat, considering that Santos/Devolder/Ravache was born in 1988, which would make the alleged business mogul 13 years old at the time. Santos made this verifiably false claim while he was being interviewed by conservative television anchor Greg Kelly on Newsmax. Kelly is the former co-host of Fox 5’s Good Day New York.

Now we know it’s possible Santos simply misspoke and is not trying to pass himself off as a boy genius (I mean…). However, when you watch the video, apart from adding an errant “s” to the name of his company, Santos seems confident in his elocution and doesn’t appear to be under the influence of alcohol.

BREAKING: George Santos literally just told NewsMax that he stepped away from his company in "2001". He was born in 1988, meaning he would have been 13… pic.twitter.com/NMTIpTDesV — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 10, 2023

That dead look in his eyes, though and the way the phrase “capital reintroduction relationship management” just rolls off his tongue? Yeah, that’s not right. Santos is definitely going through it at the moment, which makes sense, considering that, according to a Newsday/Siena College poll cited by Bloomburg, nearly 80 percent of the voters in Santos’ district want him to resign.



Let’s see if he eventually gets the hint.