George Santos
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
George Santos was a sweaty little mess at Donald Trump’s Bronx rally, leaving people wondering if he was lactating

Maybe his glands were trying to send a message: 'Get out of here, George!"
Published: May 26, 2024 08:05 am

At the recent Donald Trump rally in the Bronx, George Santos was caught on camera in what can only be described as a state of visible discomfort.

When asked if he was looking forward to the rally, Santos replied with an unconvincing “Absolutely, always.” But when pressed further about his expectations, he quietly admitted, “Frankly I have no expectations, and we are in the Bronx.” It’s no surprise that he’s feeling the heat in a staunchly Democratic area — though, in his case, it seemed to verge on a full-on meltdown, practically inducing lactation.

Santos is a gay man born to immigrant parents. And yet, here he is – proudly supporting a man who would likely have denied his own parents entry into the country.  Trump’s administration banned transgender individuals from serving in the military, rolled back protections for LGBTQ+ workers, and appointed judges with a history of anti-LGBTQ+ rulings. It’s almost as if Santos is saying, “I’ve got mine, so screw the rest of you!”

Santos’ admission that he had lost all hope from the Bronx is rich, considering his entire political career has been built on a foundation of lies. He has been accused of lying about his education, work history, and even his mother’s death. He has faced criminal charges for check fraud in Brazil and has been investigated for campaign finance violations. So, what can we expect from George Santos now that he’s been expelled from Congress on top? If his track record is any indication, probably more lies and deception.

From P.T. Barnum to Bernie Madoff, this country has a proud tradition of embracing those who can sell us a good story. Santos is just following in the footsteps of other great American hucksters and con artists.

Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.