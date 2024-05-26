George Santos was a sweaty little mess at Donald Trump’s Bronx rally, leaving people wondering if he was lactating

At the recent Donald Trump rally in the Bronx, George Santos was caught on camera in what can only be described as a state of visible discomfort.

Recommended Videos

When asked if he was looking forward to the rally, Santos replied with an unconvincing “Absolutely, always.” But when pressed further about his expectations, he quietly admitted, “Frankly I have no expectations, and we are in the Bronx.” It’s no surprise that he’s feeling the heat in a staunchly Democratic area — though, in his case, it seemed to verge on a full-on meltdown, practically inducing lactation.

Santos is a gay man born to immigrant parents. And yet, here he is – proudly supporting a man who would likely have denied his own parents entry into the country. Trump’s administration banned transgender individuals from serving in the military, rolled back protections for LGBTQ+ workers, and appointed judges with a history of anti-LGBTQ+ rulings. It’s almost as if Santos is saying, “I’ve got mine, so screw the rest of you!”

Whatever that is leaking out, I don't think it's breast milk. — Margot Channing (@jeffreyjonsmith) May 24, 2024

Santos’ admission that he had lost all hope from the Bronx is rich, considering his entire political career has been built on a foundation of lies. He has been accused of lying about his education, work history, and even his mother’s death. He has faced criminal charges for check fraud in Brazil and has been investigated for campaign finance violations. So, what can we expect from George Santos now that he’s been expelled from Congress on top? If his track record is any indication, probably more lies and deception.

From P.T. Barnum to Bernie Madoff, this country has a proud tradition of embracing those who can sell us a good story. Santos is just following in the footsteps of other great American hucksters and con artists.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more