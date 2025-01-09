Zayn Malik’s back on tour this month after ‘heartbreaking loss’ of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne: Here’s how to buy tickets

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik will head back on the road later this month after previously postponing his tour dates following the death of Liam Payne. Malik’s rescheduled dates include stops in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
Payne died on October 16, 2024, after falling from a balcony at his hotel in Argentina. On Wednesday, authorities confirmed his cause of death was polytrauma, a medical term for multiple traumatic injuries.
Zayn Malik postponed his tour in October
Malik postponed the remaining dates of his tour after finding out about Payne’s death. He was due to perform in San Francisco as well as several other American cities before heading to the United Kingdom.
“Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the Stairway to the Sky Tour,” Malik wrote on social media at the time. “The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding.”
Zayn Malik 2025 tour dates and tickets
Malik’s tour will now kick off on Jan. 21, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Here are all of the American tour dates — and how to buy tickets.
