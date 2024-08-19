Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg in 'The Union'.
Image via Netflix
Category:
Netflix
Movies
News

A universally panned action flick starring a former rapper and a resurfaced Oscar winner sneaks past 2 titans to take the #1 spot on streaming

No wonder Netflix doesn't feel the need to make better movies.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 11:52 am

Netflix has perfected the art of convincing its subscribers to watch the torrent of star-studded, poorly-made, irony-clad indistinguishable action movies it premieres on its platform every other week. The Union, a movie currently holding a dismal 27% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, somehow making it to the top of the streamer’s most-watched films of the week, per FlixPatrol, is a prime example.

Recommended Videos

Halle Berry sporting a Storm-inspired hairdo and Mark Wahlberg of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch fame unite in this action-meets-rom-com film about a spy tasking her former high-school boyfriend, who has probably never even held a gun in his life, with retrieving a mega-secret inventory from some bad guys.

Halle Berry as Roxanne Hall in Netflix's The Union
Image via Netflix

Those same viewers who have seemingly contributed to The Union besting the likes of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle (which together have made nearly a billion dollars worldwide) have called the film “an insult to [their] intelligence,” a “forgettable run of the mill spy thriller,” and the “most boring and predictable movie of the year.”

To be completely fair, Berry and Wahlberg still hold enough star power to carry a bad movie on their backs and the critics do surprisingly favor the film over the audience’s reception, giving it a slightly higher average rating of 42%. For The Guardian, Adrian Horton praises the lead duo’s star power and the lighthearted agreeableness of the film’s action, while The Hollywood Reporter‘s Frank Scheck compares The Union to a McDonald’s burger — no substance or nutrition whatsoever, but you still won’t mind taking that bite.

While we’re always happy to see Ms. Berry kick some ass, it’s still hard to believe, and a little bit annoying, how Netflix keeps getting away with this. Read We Got This Covered’s review of The Union here.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.