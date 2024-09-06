‘An underrated gem’: Netflix promises that its newest thriller will hook you within the first 30 seconds

Netflix has brought the world some of the best must-watch TV around, like everyone’s favorite sci-fi charmer Stranger Things, as well as series that are best left forgotten, such as Blockbuster. While the streaming service’s movies might not be as popular or talked about as its TV hits, the streamer promises that there’s one new film you need to add to your weekend list.

Recommended Videos

According to Netflix, you’ll be on board with its new movie Rebel Ridge as soon as you watch the beginning… and honestly, it’s true! The streamer shared a clip of the intriguing opening scene on X, which finds a man listening to loud music as he bikes down a road only to get hit by a police car, which then stops nearby. The clip ends before you can see who gets out of the car and learn more about their horrifying actions, encouraging you to run to your TV, open the Netflix app, and press play on the fresh release.

Rebel Ridge will have you hooked in the first 30 seconds. pic.twitter.com/G0JFUcmVDR — Netflix (@netflix) September 6, 2024

Several X users have already replied saying that they’re fans of Rebel Ridge, or that they plan to check it out. While there are a few random negative reviews about the new release, most people either love it or haven’t gotten the chance to love it yet. One user called it “a solid crime action thriller” and an “underrated gem.” Based on the scene alone, Rebel Ridge does appear to be one of the best movies released in the streamer’s 30-year history.

This is a solid crime action thriller! Definitely one of the best Netflix movies this year in this genre. It’s an underrated gem that more people need to check out. — martin carter (@danni_meddin) September 6, 2024

Movie night today 🍿 going to watch this🥰🥰 — 𝐚𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@its_magicc02) September 6, 2024

Rebel Ridge has all the makings of an awesome thriller: a small town setting (Shelby Springs), a talented main star (Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond), and glowing reviews from critics so far. The spoiler-free gist of the plot is this: Terry used to be a Marine and is now in a tiny town to help his cousin out, but as we saw from this 30-second clip, things don’t work out the way he thought they would…

John Boyega was originally set to play Terry, but Variety later reported that he had to leave in 2021 due to “family reasons.” Pierre was then cast in the lead role. As he told Men’s Health, he likes a movie to have “filmmaker, script and character,” and that was the case here. He also shared with the magazine that he worked out a ton for Rebel Ridge, which required strength training along with intense bike riding. Yes, there’s another wild bike riding scene later on in the movie, which is another reason to trust Netflix and watch Rebel Ridge immediately!

In an interview with GQ, writer/producer/director Jeremy Saulnier shared, “We’re making an American action movie, but hopefully with a little more depth to it, a little more veracity.” He shared that when working on both Rebel Ridge and his previous film, Green Room, “The challenge isn’t to use low-hanging fruit as antagonists, it’s to humanize everybody.” Saulnier’s movies make you think but also has all the twists and turns that any thriller fan could want. So what are you waiting for? Don’t be a rebel ⏤ check this one out ASAP.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy