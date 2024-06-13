Eloise with her arm around Penelope's in season 1 of Bridgerton
‘Bridgerton’: Eloise and Penelope’s bond teaches us a great deal about friendship, but are they still pals at the end of season 3?

Season 4 could see a whole new side of the once-besties.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024

Warning: Spoilers for Bridgerton season 3, part 2 to follow.

That agonizingly beautiful conclusion of Bridgerton season 3 has come and gone far too soon, with Colin, Penelope, and the rest of the season’s delectably punchy players having left us swooning, sobbing, and desperate for our next return to the ton.

That is, assuming the ton is where we return to, with Eloise joining Francesca at the Kilmartin Estate, then there’s a 66 percent chance that season 4 of Bridgerton will be taking place in the Scottish Highlands (the other 33 percent coming courtesy of Benedict). As much as we’d miss the ton, it would be a nice change of pace for us viewers, and that goes doubly so for the tenacious Eloise.

Speaking of Eloise, in all the season 3 finale excitement, one may have forgotten if she and Penelope actually managed to mend things prior to the former’s departure.

Are Eloise and Penelope still friends?

Close up image of Eloise Bridgerton's face in season 2 of Bridgerton
via Netflix

The events of the last four episodes of Bridgerton‘s third season seems to have re-cemented a certain amiability between Penelope and Eloise, and while they still aren’t quite who they used to be to each other, we should certainly know by now that that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In fact, the love story between Eloise and Penelope might quietly be the most profound of all.

The amount that has happened in the lives of Eloise and Penelope, both with and without the other’s involvement, has quite necessarily sent them on paths full of growth and change. As a result, their friendship has been altered drastically to the point that it’s very nearly (but not absolutely) unrecognizable. And yet, it remains.

So no, Eloise and Penelope did not make up; instead, they made forward, as all the greatest friendships do.

Seasons 1 through 3 of Bridgerton are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

