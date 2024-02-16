Can you watch Netflix on the Switch?

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling gaming consoles of all time, with a diverse line-up of games attracting every kind of gamer to the console.

So it’s no surprise many people rely on their Switch as their main method of streaming, similar to how people with a PS4 or Xbox One rely on these devices versus a Roku TV or a Firestick. Considering many streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and Max all offer apps for these platforms, who needs a Firestick?

Unfortunately, if you’re trying to watch Stranger Things or Love is Blind on your Switch, you’re still going to need a different device to access Netflix. While the Nintendo eShop offers apps like Crunchyroll, YouTube, and Hulu for download, there is no official Netflix app you can install for your Switch. This means if you don’t have alternative tech you use for streaming on your TV, your nighttime Netflix binge session will have to be done on your smartphone or laptop.

Some Switch users have been able to download Netflix by jailbreaking their device. But if you do choose this method, just know you are risking not only getting yourself banned from any Nintendo online services, but also a variety of digital threats by opening your system up. Don’t lose out all hope, however. Netflix was previously available on Wii, Wii U, 3DS and 2DS systems. While it’s surprising Netflix has yet to release a Switch app, there’s still a small chance the app is coming in the future, but so long after the console’s launch it doesn’t look likely. Only time will tell.