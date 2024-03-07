It’s late, the clock reads “3:00 am” and you’re tossing and turning in your bed, pondering the age-old question: “What if I woke up and I turned into a chicken nugget?” At last, one K-drama is attempting to answer the age-old question that keeps us up at night.

Korean dramas have been captivating audiences for years with tales of romance, fantasy, and suspense but I can guarantee you haven’t seen a drama like this before. On Feb. 28, Netflix dropped the first trailer for its newest Korean drama, Chicken Nugget. The drama is set to premiere on Mar. 15 but the trailer might leave viewers with more questions than answers ahead of the first episode. Hopefully, this helps!

Wait, is Chicken Nugget really about a girl who turned into a chicken nugget?

Yes, you heard correctly: Chicken Nugget‘s plot follows the owner of a company as he tries to turn his daughter back into a person after she turns into a chicken nugget. The trailer makes the show look absolutely absurd in the best way but little else is known about the plot other than what we see here. Here’s the official synopsis via Netflix:

“A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget?! Now, it’s up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.”

Chicken Nugget has employed an all-star cast to go along with its surreal plot. Ryu Seong-ryong (Extreme Job, Miracle in Cell No. 7) stars as Choi Seon-man, a company president on a mission to turn his daughter back into a human after transforming into the eponymous chicken nugget. Ahn Jae-hong (Reply 1988) plays Baek-joong, a company intern with a crush on Seon-man’s daughter (peep the scene of him tenderly brushing sauce on the chicken nugget). Kim Yoo-jung (My Demon) is Choi Min-ah, the daughter who becomes the infamous chicken nugget. HoYeon Jung (Squid Game) rounds out the cast as Hong Cha, a food columnist.

With a cast like that and premise somewhere between Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and an SNL sketch, Chicken Nugget is shaping up to be one of the funniest shows of 2024. If you’re planning on watching, make sure to tune into Netflix on Mar. 15. Like many of the streamer’s series, all episodes of Chicken Nugget will be released on its premiere date. If you like to binge-watch shows, make sure you’re well-rested and ready to marathon before beginning your watch.