Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 2
Photo via Netflix
Category:
Netflix
TV

Eloise could become the queen in ‘Bridgerton’, and we’re not talking about royalty

Is it just us, or does Eloise despise the idea of a husband just a bit too loudly?
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 04:18 am

If you listen very closely, you can hear the tickings of the multiple time bombs that currently lie under the ton, just lying in wait for the final four episodes of Bridgerton season three to descend upon Netflix queues everywhere.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, another timeline would have seen Penelope and Colin gearing up for a true happily ever after right now, but Penelope’s insistence on keeping Lady Whistledown to her chest will no doubt create some dire complications for the road ahead. And the number one agent in all this chaos is Eloise, whose waning loyalty to Penelope’s secret and steadfast love for Colin makes her all but unpredictable at the moment.

Eloise is, of course, the perfect x-factor character for most situations; her perennial hatred for society and subsequent—even active—detachment from it makes her less vulnerable to the stakes that are in play for the women of Bridgerton. It’s perhaps only natural, then, that when (not if) the show introduces some love stories of the more revolutionary variety, the fifth-eldest Bridgerton sibling is one of the top candidates for leading such a plotline.

Is Eloise Bridgerton gay?

Cressida and Eloise sitting together in season 3 of Bridgerton
Image via Netflix

Given her blink-and-you’ll-miss-it connection with Theo Sharpe, we know that Eloise is attracted to men on some level, but the pieces for an Eloise-centric queer love story are all but ready to fall, given what we’ve heard from the showrunner of Bridgerton‘s third and upcoming fourth season, and Claudia Jessie herself.

Jessie, who of course portrays Eloise in the show, recently spoke to Business Insider regarding Eloise’s queer coding that comes with her defiance towards traditional love and marriage.

I’ve always loved that there’s this coding that people have with Eloise. There’s a strength in her that I think a queer storyline can connect. And I’ve always been touched by that as a notion with Eloise. But yeah, there’s definitely room for all of that.

Meanwhile, showrunner Jess Brownell, who took over from Chris Van Dusen as showrunner as of season three, promised some queer stories for the future of Bridgerton, albeit without naming who might be involved in such stories.

I think this is a show about the many ways in which people love. So it only feels right to show all the ways in which people love, including queer love. So we are exploring queer love stories across the next couple of seasons.

In other words, we’re definitely getting a queer story at some point in Bridgerton, and Eloise has been effectively queer-coded since we were first introduced to her. You do the math.

Bridgerton season three, part two is due to drop on Netflix on June 13.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What do players win on ‘Perfect Match?’
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
What do players win on ‘Perfect Match?’
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 10, 2024
Read Article What Netflix show does each ‘Perfect Match’ cast member come from?
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
What Netflix show does each ‘Perfect Match’ cast member come from?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 10, 2024
Read Article When and where was ‘Perfect Match’ season 2 filmed?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
When and where was ‘Perfect Match’ season 2 filmed?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 10, 2024
Read Article How many episodes of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 2 are there?
Luke Newton as Colin and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope in Bridgerton
Luke Newton as Colin and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope in Bridgerton
Luke Newton as Colin and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope in Bridgerton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
How many episodes of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 2 are there?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 10, 2024
Read Article If this brutal ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Easter egg is real, then one character’s life is about to be destroyed
Eloise with her arm around Penelope's in season 1 of Bridgerton
Eloise with her arm around Penelope's in season 1 of Bridgerton
Eloise with her arm around Penelope's in season 1 of Bridgerton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
If this brutal ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Easter egg is real, then one character’s life is about to be destroyed
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What do players win on ‘Perfect Match?’
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
What do players win on ‘Perfect Match?’
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 10, 2024
Read Article What Netflix show does each ‘Perfect Match’ cast member come from?
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
What Netflix show does each ‘Perfect Match’ cast member come from?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 10, 2024
Read Article When and where was ‘Perfect Match’ season 2 filmed?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
When and where was ‘Perfect Match’ season 2 filmed?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 10, 2024
Read Article How many episodes of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 2 are there?
Luke Newton as Colin and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope in Bridgerton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
How many episodes of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 2 are there?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras Jun 10, 2024
Read Article If this brutal ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Easter egg is real, then one character’s life is about to be destroyed
Eloise with her arm around Penelope's in season 1 of Bridgerton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
If this brutal ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 Easter egg is real, then one character’s life is about to be destroyed
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 10, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.