‘Everything’s computer’: ‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer proves Donald Trump really can see the future

Black Mirror has had an uncanny ability to predict the future in all kinds of sociological, political, and technological ways over the past 14 years, but now for the first time it seems that someone else has predicted it. The first-look trailer for the Netflix anthology show’s seventh season is finally here, and all we can think of while watching is that its emergence was foreshadowed this very week by… Donald Trump.

Recommended Videos

After a couple of seasons that have earned mixed receptions for going off in strange directions (see season 6’s horror-themed “Red Mirror” episodes), Black Mirror looks to be taking a “greatest hits” approach with this new run, which will hopefully get fans back on board. In this gripping, thrilling, strangely nostalgic trailer, Netflix showcases the incredible cast on display in these six latest installments… And there are some familiar faces among them.

The biggest draw of season 7 is the pre-announced sequel to one of the show’s most fan-favorite episodes, the Star Trek-spoofing “U.S.S. Callister,” which this trailer promises us means we’re getting two times the Cristin Milioti (The Penguin fans, rejoice!). Billy Magnussen from that same ep also features, as does — in a left-field surprise — Will Poulter’s Colin Ritman from interactive special, “Bandersnatch.” Other major guest stars include Paul Giamatti, Emma Corrin, Awkwafina, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, and a multitude more.

“It’s back to basics, in many ways,” creator Charlie Brooker told TUDUM, going on to promise that these half-dozen new episodes are “all sci-fi stories.” On the other hand, Brooker teased that each standalone story will have its own tone, much as we’ve come to expect from this series. “Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional,” he hinted.

Black Mirror‘s always been like a box of (very, very dark) chocolates, but if you had to, how would you sum up the whole show in just two words? Bizarrely, it seems Donald Trump managed it the day before this trailer dropped. In the wake of the new promo’s arrival, there’s one phrase that’s being repeated across social media like a religious chant: “Everything’s computer.”

Everything’s computer! — Lily Kimei (@LilyKimei4) March 13, 2025

everything is computer https://t.co/DgHj6Oe71M — Allison Hunt (@allliehunt) March 13, 2025

In case you missed the internet’s favorite thing this week, Donald Trump got very excited when he tried out a Tesla car on the lawn of the White House on Wednesday, and came out with a phrase that is somehow both completely inane and deeply insightful. “Wow,” he gushed upon climbing into the car, before mumbling something unintelligible and then uttering the immortal words: “… Everything’s computer!”

The simple phrase, which somehow gets to the heart of our gnawing fears surrounding our screen-obsessed culture, became an instant meme as netizens repurposed the words in different contexts (my personal favorite? The Matrix). Still, applying it to Black Mirror has to be the perfect use for it. For in the world of Black Mirror, a close but twisted reflection of our own reality, in which mankind’s undying thirst for technological advancement has led to the destruction of its own happiness and brought society to the point of dystopia, everything truly is computer.

Everything’s computer, and Black Mirror will be available on every computer come its release on Netflix this April 10.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy