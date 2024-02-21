How many episodes are in Netflix’s ‘One Day?’

It’s fairly hard to find a decent show on Netflix that breaks free of the 8-episode standard. One Day might not smash the barrier to smithereens, but the romantic comedy (and I use that phrase loosely) has more bang for your buck than most. Based on a bestselling 2009 novel of the same name by David Nicholls, One Day will keep you enraptured for its nearly 6.5-hour run.

How many episodes does One Day have?

Netflix’s adaptation spans 14 episodes – each one clocking in at about 30. One Day might lure you in with the promise of a lighthearted, sweet romance, but it sinks in its teeth with classic romance beats dripping with 80s and 90s nostalgia.

The limited series follows Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dexter (Leo Woodall), two students who meet in Edinburgh in 1988 before separating to live their separate lives. Each episode explores the same day of a new year in the duo’s lives, following their personal growth into adulthood all while navigating the fate that inextricably connects them. Its simplistic format cuts through much of the daily noise, compacting each year into a single experience.

If that premise sounds familiar, you’d be correct. This isn’t the first time the story has been adapted. A theatrical version starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess was released in 2011. While the original was not well received, Netflix’s limited series is smashing it out of the park. It sits at a comfortable 88% on Rotten Tomatoes nearly 40% higher than its predecessor.